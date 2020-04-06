We need to rethink our relationship with other parties

Corbyn’s out and Starmer’s in. What does it mean for us?

I feel it means a contemplation of our relationship with other parties. I feel we need to open a discussion about what happens next, even if it goes nowhere.

Now, don’t get me wrong. I think we should stand firm to our liberal values, and I certainly don’t think we should become synonymous with any other party. When a voter puts their cross in the Liberal Democrat box, they should be assured they are voting for the Liberal Democrat candidate.

Nor do I think electoral pacts are necessarily the right road to go down. The Remain Alliance’s effects were felt in some areas, thus decreasing morale within the party. Besides, not standing candidates (even ones who seem unlikely to win) denies voters the opportunity to vote for us.

But outside of election time? That is another matter.

Labour and the Liberal Democrats are both, historically, left wing parties. Yes, Labour believes in socialist policies, such as redistribution of wealth, while we believe in liberal ones, such as a free market, but many liberals (and especially many in our party) do not believe in a free market completely free of state control, and we, too, support increased benefits (such as the introduction of a UBI).

Another one of our liberal policies is the introduction of proportional representation in our elections. Should any of the suggested PR systems be implemented – whether it be STV, d’Hondt or additional member – it will, in most cases, require a coalition on the other side of the election to form a stable government. Forming a coalition will require a certain level of respect and good will between the parties involved. From what I understand of Irish politics (which operates on a proportional system) this is easy anyway in a system using PR, but we should attempt to build these connections before PR even comes into force.

Even during election time, there are some things we could do. Only thirteen of our top 100 targets in the next election are Labour held, and none of Labour’s top 100 are Liberal Democrat held. If we can work together to focus our resources to seats we can actually win (while not, as mentioned above, standing down candidates), and pick the battlegrounds between us, we can get the Tories out.

Now, there are some left wing parties who I absolutely agree we should not work with, such as the Scottish National Party and Plaid Cymru, both of whose hard nationalist lines make their philosophies incompatible with liberal values, and of course all these ideas would also need Labour’s co-operation to work. However, I feel that since Labour’s hard left factions (such as Momentum) have lost their power – and, from what I understand, losing members as their subscribers leave the party – I foresee Labour being in a more co-operative mood. In any event, I would rather be in coalition with a Starmer-led Labour after the next election than have to put up with the Conservatives’ nonsense for five more years.

* Christopher Johnson is a Liberal Democrat campaigner. He is currently Chair of the Bangor University Liberal Democrats and recently ran for council in the city.