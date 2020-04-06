Oblivion: The LibDems

In the English collective memory Covid-19 and Brexit are pre-eminent. Further away, we have had Suez and Dunkirk. Etched deeper into the English psyche is the Somme and Gallipoli. In the mists of time, buccaneering adventurism marked the first Elizabethan age which set the beginnings of an Empire. This has entrenched the view that this plucky little offshore island can see off all-comers with a game of bowls and a hopeless cavalry charge.

Meanwhile, back in the real world the evidence paints a very different narrative! Let’s just recall that Henry VIII had just severed English ties with the predominant continental power; the Roman Church. He ‘took back control’ and this later ushered in the buccaneering spirit where state sponsored piracy challenged legitimate international trade and the Bard became the propagandist in chief aka Murdoch to embed the then myths of past glories, “Once more, unto the breach dear friends…” (Henry V, Act III, Scene I). Thus the myth of Britishness was born; a completely artificial construct which is now in tatters as the last bastion of the English Empire unravels. Ireland will inexorably gravitate towards reunification. Scotland is closer to returning to its sovereign status than ever before. Wales, with so many English colonists, makes future change more troublesome and unclear. These vassal States will not wish to be taken down by the incompetence of their English masters in the City of London.

Covid-19 presents us with a real chance to change the flawed paradigm which has brought us to our knees. The deep irony of a neo-fascist government, or in more nuanced terms, populist (ugh), having to adopt pure communist measures to cope with total societal collapse is the significant political event in recent history. However, to navigate the post Covid-19 world will require more than superficial consideration of events. The forces of conservatism or harking back to the future and the failed bipolar political rhetoric of the last century will have to be jettisoned. We need a radical and progressive agenda. The UK context has to be reframed as the basis for any hope of future success. The so called British, whatever that now means, are going to have to understand their history differently. In particular, English exceptionalism and islander parochialism are but local examples of the lethal combination of arrogance and ignorance which have led to a culture of amateurism and selfishness which must give way to a vision for the future in the global village.

A flourishing Europe, reformed money, citizens’ well-being, resilient infrastructure, modern governance and a cared-for planet is a start.

The real challenge today is that there is NO VISION and no prospect of the LEADERSHIP for that vision to emerge when it is most needed. The LibDem Party has blown its chances to make the first step in a post Covid-19 world by postponing the leadership election until 2021; no leader means no vision!

… and now Keir Starmer … which is sad and terminal.

* Paul Fisher is the Chair of Liberal Democrats in France.