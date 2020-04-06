Chris Pallet

Keir Starmer should be good news for all of us

By | Mon 6th April 2020 - 12:37 pm

I for one am mightily relieved that Labour now have someone in charge who looks credible and authoritative. I say this as a citizen and as a Liberal Democrat.

As a citizen…

having a weak opposition party is in no one’s interest. It opens up space for a weak government. We’ve seen that happen in recent years and are living with the consequences now.

There is no getting away from it, under FPTP Labour are the alternative government. We should all care about what sort of government they might form.

And Starmer is clearly a big improvement. Corbyn, the lifelong backbencher who achieved nothing and devoted himself tirelessly to the uncompromising politics of protest and anger. Starmer, the former senior prosecutor, who must be adept at leading large organisations and resolving complex problems. He wouldn’t have risen to the top of the CPS otherwise. I know which CV I prefer.

As a Liberal Democrat…

I have a hunch* we do better when Labour doesn’t scare ‘soft Tory’ voters into voting Tory despite not being very keen on what the Tories have to offer.

We did well during the Blair years partly because Blair was acceptable to these voters. They could put aside the binary “who do you want as your prime minister” factor and vote for us in Lib/Con marginals.

In 2010 too, one could argue Brown did not scare soft Tories that much. He had, after all, been chancellor since 1997 and PM since 2007.

This changed in 2015 when the Tories managed to scare voters with “vote (red) Ed, get Salmond”. After that – well no soft Tory was going to risk the prospect of a Labour government under Corbyn. But I don’t think it will be easy to portray Starmer as a scary left winger. That will be to our advantage.

*I say hunch because this is just opinion – not grounded in psephological research.

* Chris Pallet is the Chair of Redbridge Liberal Democrats.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarSteve Trevethan 6th Apr - 12:04pm
    An excellent analysis! Might we also work for a democratic cohesive Europe free from the current extractive financial rules and practices in the E U?...
  • User AvatarJohn Kelly 6th Apr - 11:58am
    As the lockdown was starting I read about an Egyptian novelist who had been arrested for a minor political protest by Sisi's thugs. I downloaded...
  • User AvatarJohn Alderdice 6th Apr - 11:55am
    I entirely agree about the foolishness of continuing to postpone the Lib Dem leadership election, but the author's other comments are out of touch with...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 6th Apr - 11:03am
    Yes, Ruth, remember his bravery, his insights. The Nigel Barton speech (Keith Barron) about his Dad still reverberates. I miss the grand kids but have...
  • User AvatarStephen Howse 6th Apr - 10:59am
    I don't think it's oblivion. We've survived worse. But it is a massive wake-up call. We need to buck our bloody ideas up, right now.
  • User AvatarRossMcl 6th Apr - 10:50am
    Good article Chris. Its a perennial problem with this party I'm afraid. We're just not good with the broad brush! Most of our people would...
Mon 27th Apr 2020
18:30
LIBG: How Do WeStop Deforestation?