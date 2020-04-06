Keir Starmer should be good news for all of us

I for one am mightily relieved that Labour now have someone in charge who looks credible and authoritative. I say this as a citizen and as a Liberal Democrat.

As a citizen…

having a weak opposition party is in no one’s interest. It opens up space for a weak government. We’ve seen that happen in recent years and are living with the consequences now.

There is no getting away from it, under FPTP Labour are the alternative government. We should all care about what sort of government they might form.

And Starmer is clearly a big improvement. Corbyn, the lifelong backbencher who achieved nothing and devoted himself tirelessly to the uncompromising politics of protest and anger. Starmer, the former senior prosecutor, who must be adept at leading large organisations and resolving complex problems. He wouldn’t have risen to the top of the CPS otherwise. I know which CV I prefer.

As a Liberal Democrat…

I have a hunch* we do better when Labour doesn’t scare ‘soft Tory’ voters into voting Tory despite not being very keen on what the Tories have to offer.

We did well during the Blair years partly because Blair was acceptable to these voters. They could put aside the binary “who do you want as your prime minister” factor and vote for us in Lib/Con marginals.

In 2010 too, one could argue Brown did not scare soft Tories that much. He had, after all, been chancellor since 1997 and PM since 2007.

This changed in 2015 when the Tories managed to scare voters with “vote (red) Ed, get Salmond”. After that – well no soft Tory was going to risk the prospect of a Labour government under Corbyn. But I don’t think it will be easy to portray Starmer as a scary left winger. That will be to our advantage.

*I say hunch because this is just opinion – not grounded in psephological research.

* Chris Pallet is the Chair of Redbridge Liberal Democrats.