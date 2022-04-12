Davy: Recall parliament after PM & Chancellor fined for partygate

Boris Johnson was enjoying a boost among Conservatives this week, until today, after his snap visit to Ukraine. No matter that he looked out of place in a suit and tie alongside President Zelensky and the escort in fatigues. The Conservatives like a good war and a leader that shows resolve in a time of crisis.

Rishi Sunak on the other hand, has had a lousy week. The row over his green card and his wife’s non dom tax status has failed to die down. As a tax hiking chancellor, he is getting the flack for a system that is to his advantage while he has given many low income families a choice between food, fuel and warmth. There are press briefings that he will step down and leave politics for California.

Partygate now seems a minor issue and that is the emerging defence by Conservatives this afternoon who are arguing the prime minister Should not be deposed and must not resign because of the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. Sir Roger Gale MP, a long time critic of Boris Johnson, told BBC R4 PM this evening now is the time.

That is not the view of opposition parties. Ed Davey has called for parliament to be recalled to discuss the crisis that is engulfing the a government that is already engulfed by its own sleaze and disregard for those having to choose between fuel and the food bank.

Partygate fines: Recall Parliament for vote of no confidence

The Liberal Democrats are calling for Parliament to be recalled immediately so MPs can hold a vote of no confidence in Boris Johnson as Prime Minister, following the revelation that both he and Rishi Sunak are to be fined over lockdown-breaking parties at Number 10. Responding to the news, Ed Davey said:

The country cannot have criminals and liars leading our Government, especially at a time of national and international crisis. Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak took the country’s sacrifices for granted, while they broke the law to party in Downing Street. They are not fit to hold office. If they had a shred of decency, they would resign. Parliament should be recalled immediately so that MPs can hold a vote of no confidence. Conservative MPs must do their patriotic duty and kick these criminals out of Government once and for all.

The position of these men is untenable. The leaders of the country have broken laws that restricted the lives of every other person. It cannot be one law for us and no laws for them. https://t.co/s3UnJUJTCD — Helen Morgan MP (@helenhalcrow) April 12, 2022

The PM & Chancellor must resign immediately or Parliament must be recalled for a vote of no confidence. What happens if they don’t? It could lead to a constitutional crisis. Tories must wake up and realise how serious this is, as I told @BBC3CR 📻 👇 pic.twitter.com/2Z9NTbjEvR — Daisy Cooper MP 🔶 (@libdemdaisy) April 12, 2022

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Friday editor of Lib Dem Voice.