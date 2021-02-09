Sarah Olney MP writes: Elected MPs must be given a say on trade deals

The Trade Bill is ping ponging its way back to the House of Commons today for MPs to consider the latest set of Lords amendments. One of these is Lord Lansley’s new scrutiny amendment that combines many of the elements of Liberal Democrat Peer, Lord Purvis’s scrutiny amendment, which was previously voted down in the Commons.

The scrutiny amendment proposes that governments will have to publish their negotiating objectives for future trade treaties in advance and have them voted on in both houses of Parliament. This amendment is crucial because the existing process for parliamentary scrutiny of trade deals is highly inadequate.

The Bill fails to set out proper procedures for Parliamentary consultation, scrutiny, debate, and approval of future international trade agreements. MPs will have no say over any agreement made with other countries, giving the Government free rein on deals. Despite the inherent impact of trade deals upon human rights, public health, food standards and more, MPs will be barred from voicing their concerns and representing their constituents’ views. In comparison to the US, EU and Japan, which all provide guaranteed debates and votes on new trade agreements to their legislative representatives, the UK will seem embarrassingly undemocratic.

For the first time in nearly 40 years, the UK has the power to set its own trade policy. The Government are negotiating new trade deals, not simply rolling over old deals that had been negotiated through the EU. We have an opportunity to use trade as a force for good and to pursue a modern approach to global trade that creates truly ambitious policies which raise standards both domestically and internationally. Enhancing Parliament’s role will increase the quality of decision-making, and, as many trade experts have pointed out, will strengthen the Government’s hand, giving more political strength to the negotiators.

If the scrutiny amendment does not pass, the Government will rely on the Constitutional Reform and Governance Act 2010 (CRaG). This piece of legislation was never intended to be used for trade agreements. When it was passed, we had separate procedures for EU agreements. There is a clear loophole in CRaG which urgently needs to be closed.

Draft treaties will be laid before Parliament 21 days before they can be ratified during which MPs will only have the power to delay it. If no time is found for debate within 21 days, the Government can ratify the treaty with no input whatsoever from MPs. Therefore, there will be no opportunity for scrutiny. British MEPs had more say over the EUs trading arrangements than MPs will have when the Trade Bill becomes law, making a mockery of Parliamentary sovereignty and idea that the UK is “taking back control”.

A report of the Joint Committee on Human Rights stated”

The current system intended to ensure Parliament has information about the human rights implications of proposed agreements is not working. Parliament has not received adequate or timely information from Government about the potential human rights implications of international agreements being negotiated or those subject to CRaG scrutiny.

Trade negotiations are complex and delicate. Securing access to international markets for one sector may mean conceding international access to our domestic markets for another. Securing preferential treatment on tariffs for some of our goods may mean relaxing import controls on something else. We need to balance all the competing pressures from different economic sectors and geographical regions, fully considering the impact on different groups of workers, and determine whether we prioritise climate commitments over economic growth. CRaG simply does not have the strength to deal with the complexity and weight of our future trade negotiations.

In accordance with the democratic mandate to achieve net zero carbon by 2050, our economy is slowly transition away from carbon emissions. Such progress must be underpinned in every trade agreement we strike. Our commitment to net zero cannot be shelved in pursuit of other goals.

In recent months we have been forcefully reminded of our need to use our trade agreements as leverage powers to influence foreign partners to respect human rights. Our trading relationships with states should not be isolated from our human rights and foreign policy. We must lead by example, and that example starts with parliamentary oversight of negotiating mandates and trade deals.

This should not be party political. Parliamentary colleagues from both sides of the House contend that all MPs need a say. If the Government is allowed unchecked powers, this Bill should not pass into law.

* Sarah Olney is the MP for Richmond Park. She joined the Liberal Democrats in 2015 and won a spectacular victory in the Richmond Park by-election in December 2016. She lost the seat by a heartbreaking 45 votes in the 2017 General Election, but then regained it resoundingly at the 2019 General Election.