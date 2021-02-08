Boris’s Brexit Deal – Dragging Business Backwards

The Liberal Democrats are committed to the inter-connectedness and prosperity of all peoples across our United Kingdom, which is why we were shocked and dismayed when a local businessperson contacted us to share their new experience of post-Brexit trading.

Not one of the fishing companies that seem to have stolen all the recent headlines, nor a company trying to send parcels to France or Italy. This is a company that only sells in the United Kingdom.

So what’s the problem?

Well, for over four decades this company has expanded throughout the United Kingdom. Since Brexit was implemented on 1st January, they have been hit with massive extra costs which will impact negatively on their customers.

But it’s the United Kingdom?

The United Kingdom also includes Northern Ireland. You know, the part of the U.K. that would have ‘the best of both worlds’ and the part of the United Kingdom that was really worried about Brexit but instructed by Boris Johnson to ‘throw any paperwork in the bin’.

Well, surprise, surprise – that’s not the truth. In fact, nowhere near the truth.

A customer order to simply transport by lorry to Northern Ireland is now costing hundreds of pounds more each trip due to Brexit. Here’s the breakdown of the new ‘extras’:

SECA Charge (emissions surcharge EU Directive 2016/802 – yes NI still affected by EU directives)

Transit TAD (a new government computerised transit surcharge for trade in NI)

Export Inspection UK (at departure port)

Import Inspection Ireland (when goods enter Ireland)

Import Inspection Belfast (making sure goods are only for Northern Ireland)

Most goods from South West England or Wales travel through the Republic of Ireland to get to their destination in Northern Ireland. It’s the quickest, shortest and most fuel-efficient route. Or was…

So now for each future lorry load to Northern Ireland, this company’s delivery costs have gone up by 40%. That’s a dead cost to our British businesses, making our goods less competitive and sucking out money that could be used to employ more staff, secure better wages or use for more capital investment.

* A nurse by profession, Ellen Nicholson works in the university sector leading a programme that tackles primary care workforce development and healthcare. She was the Liberal Democrat candidate in South West Wiltshire in the 2019 General Election.