Tales from a Small Parish – when things go wrong…

If somebody had told me a week ago that a Parish Council sub-committee meeting would go viral, and that the senior official of a County Association of Local Councils would become a celebrity, I would have offered a quizzical glance before returning to my planning application problems. It’s a funny old world…

There’s no doubt that the events at Handforth demonstrated that, regardless of which tier of government you’re in, the scope for egos to rampage across the scenery is always there. It can be a Chair who has gone power-crazed, a Clerk who believes that councillors are merely a legal necessity to be ignored or overridden, or someone who has joined the Council with a particular bee in their bonnet and who just won’t let go.

And even in Councils where there isn’t any apparent party politics, you can have factions that, without firm and fair leadership, can end up tearing a council apart. In such cases, the Clerk tends to end up faring worst, caught in the crossfire for simply trying to do their job. That appears to have been the underlying problem in Handforth.

Don’t get me wrong, such problems are not widespread, and many Parish Councils potter along from year to year, doing as much or as little as is their wish, undisturbed by anything as sordid as an election. Indeed, here in Suffolk, outside of the towns, an election is often a warning sign that something, or someone, is wrong.

And sometimes, a Parish Council is assailed from outside. Walberswick, on the coast just south of Southwold, was the target of more than one hundred Freedom of Information requests from a small group of local residents which led to the collapse of the Council. It took more than six years, and District Council intervention, to remedy matters, and Walberswick is now stable and effective again.

In small communities, if a Parish Council goes sour, there’s no real escape except resignation, and even then you still have to live there…

* Mark Valladares is the Chair of Creeting St Peter Parish Council and Suffolk’s delegate to the National Assembly of the National Association of Local Councils. It’s fair to say that he’s as surprised by that as anyone…