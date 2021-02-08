Mark Valladares

Welcome to my day – 8 February 2021

By | Mon 8th February 2021 - 8:56 am

And the snow lay round about, crisp and deep and even…

Welcome to a wintry Creeting St Peter this Monday morning! For a rare change, we’re getting some of the worst of the conditions here, but the wood-burning stove is doing its job, there’s no shortage of coffee, and I can still get out for a walk, so service should be as normal.

We bring you today a story of a company that didn’t export anything, but has been caught up in the administrative nightmare that is Brexit. I used to handle double taxation certification back in the day, and was astounded by how difficult some people found it to correctly complete what were, quite often, pretty straightforward forms. They were, however, as nothing compared to the paperwork that companies are having to complete that they hadn’t had to last year.

As someone funnier than I noted, “As Michael Gove said, we’ve had enough of exports in this country”…

Parish Councils have suddenly been in the news this week, and it turns out that, in local government terms, we’re the new rock n’roll, thanks to Jackie Weaver. Time, I think for another “Tales from a Small Parish”…

In terms of the rest of the day, that’s up to you to some extent. But don’t mind me, I’m digging a path to the office…

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor at Liberal Democrat Voice.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in Site news.
Advert

One Comment

  • Manfarang 8th Feb '21 - 9:29am

    Time for a new poster, “Brexit isn’t working” Some may remember the 1970s poster, “Labour isn’t working”

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Peter Martin
    "Burroughs" ? I thought that didn't look right, afterwards, but it was too late to change it to "boroughs"! Actually it is still OK. Just an older form of the ...
  • David Franks
    At last our leader has said something worth printing and it's controversial and standing firmly on a point of principle. British athletes should withdraw from t...
  • Manfarang
    Thomas Most Karens are Buddhists as are other minorities....
  • Ian Sanderson (RM3)
    I've always rated Jimmy Carter highly, for his instincts to treat people with respect and fairness. Most of his predecessors and some of his successors had a hi...
  • Manfarang
    Time for a new poster, "Brexit isn't working" Some may remember the 1970s poster, "Labour isn't working"...