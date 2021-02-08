Welcome to my day – 8 February 2021

And the snow lay round about, crisp and deep and even…

Welcome to a wintry Creeting St Peter this Monday morning! For a rare change, we’re getting some of the worst of the conditions here, but the wood-burning stove is doing its job, there’s no shortage of coffee, and I can still get out for a walk, so service should be as normal.

We bring you today a story of a company that didn’t export anything, but has been caught up in the administrative nightmare that is Brexit. I used to handle double taxation certification back in the day, and was astounded by how difficult some people found it to correctly complete what were, quite often, pretty straightforward forms. They were, however, as nothing compared to the paperwork that companies are having to complete that they hadn’t had to last year.

As someone funnier than I noted, “As Michael Gove said, we’ve had enough of exports in this country”…

Parish Councils have suddenly been in the news this week, and it turns out that, in local government terms, we’re the new rock n’roll, thanks to Jackie Weaver. Time, I think for another “Tales from a Small Parish”…

In terms of the rest of the day, that’s up to you to some extent. But don’t mind me, I’m digging a path to the office…

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor at Liberal Democrat Voice.