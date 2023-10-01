Debunking the “gender critical” myth

“Sex is binary and immutable” is the great myth that underpins “gender critical” ideology.

At first glance, it might appear to be plausible, but anything beyond a cursory inspection shows it to be shallow and incorrect.

Biology is a complex system, and although broad classifications like sex can be useful for a lay understanding, it falls apart at edge cases and under scrutiny. Intersex people exist, other differences of sexual development do happen, and of course there are also transgender people.

Medical science is wonderful and has helped us overcome constraints of biology. Vaccinations help us develop immunity, LASIK corrects poor eyesight, and trans health care helps transgender people transition their biological sex into that which best aligns with their gender identity.

Every morning I wake up and take 5mg of estradiol valerate, and every night before I go to bed, I take 200mg of progesterone. As a result, more of my body is female than male, and this is monitored every 6 months through blood tests at my GP.

Not everyone who is trans undertakes medical intervention that alters their sex, but using hormones to bring about these changes has been done for more than a century. To deny that it exists and is effective is to deny the reality of medical care.

This is not a controversial view. The most recent legal precedent on this was the employment tribunal “Forstater vs CGD” appeal which confirmed that “there is significant scientific evidence that [gender critical beliefs are] wrong” and called them “profoundly offensive and even distressing”. It is the duty of us as liberals to challenge and call out these beliefs for the lie that it is, especially when they become expressed as justification for transphobia. “Gender critical” beliefs are not protected from challenge, and can not be used as a justification for discrimination or harassment.

Every time I hear the “gender critical” myth of immutable, binary sex, it’s like a paper cut, denying my own life and lived experience. It hurts. Trans people deserve to be able to participate in society without having to constantly justify our biology.

As Liberal Democrats we know the danger of repeating something untrue enough times is that people start to believe it – the Brexit bus was an example of that. We also know that a simple inaccuracy has the perfect environment to flourish when the natural defence to it is “well it’s more complex than that”.

Although most people will fit into the two broad categories of binary sex we use, there is a minority of us that do not and trying to make us fit without a scientific basis is an unjust ideology. And thanks to transgender healthcare, we know sex is not immutable. Forstater confirmed that you can’t be fired from a job just for deeply believing an offensive myth, but it doesn’t mean we should accept it without challenge.

* Chris Northwood (she/her) is a councillor in Manchester, deputy group leader of the Manchester Liberal Democrats and member of Federal Council.