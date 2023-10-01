Onyx Rist

How Conference made me feel so proud of our party

Sun 1st October 2023

I am a first time writer for Lib Dem Voice. I attended the Autumn Conference in Bournemouth, also for the first time. If you are struggling financially (and I know many people are) please apply to the Conference Access Fund. I did, and it’s been a fantastic process. 

The vibe and the atmosphere at Conference is one of the most enjoyable experiences in my life. From the security guards, to other party members to those exhibiting and especially the awesome stewards and the conference team.

Having said that (before we get onto other parts of the conference such as the Lib Dem Disco, Fringe Events or Glee Club), the policies that we passed make me so proud of who we are as a party. 

Ending period poverty, tackling the Housing Crisis (as amended by Young Liberals), stopping sewage being dumped into our rivers, protecting the ECHR, our health policy, Proportional Representation and so many more policies that were passed at conference show who we are. 

Amendment one on housing, proposed by Young Liberals to keep our ambitious 380,000 new homes target was a fantastic amendment and shows how democratic we are and how we genuinely listen to voices and allow members to disagree with leadership and challenge leadership. This is fantastic and is unique, only to us as a party. 

It is great is that our members listening to the eloquent Young Liberals has inspired a surge in the polls of 7% amongst 18-24 year olds. We have overtaken the Conservatives among young voters. Young Liberals should be so proud of everything they have achieved at this conference. 

Anyway, I digress. Other parts of the conference included the much anticipated Glee Club that I attended with other members of Medway Lib Dems to which we sang “The Land” (about 3 times) “Ode To Liz Truss”, “12 Days of Coalition”, “Part Time Submarine” and more. It was a fun filled and enjoyable night. It got me thinking about writing a song about Medway.

The Lib Dem Disco by ALDC was array with partying the night away with other Lib Dem Members. Music, dance and a lot of drinks. You get to socialise with other members and politicians in our party. 

The Fringe Events are also a great place for debates and discussion on party policy, national or even international issues such as the Fringe by the Lib Dem Friends of Palestine.

If you want to attend Conference but can’t afford it, please apply to the Conference Access Fund. It’s worth it. 

* Onyx Rist is a Lib Dem member in Medway. They are currently Chair of Medway Young Liberals

