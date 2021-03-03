Defending Liberalism from the culture warriors

‘Democracy doesn’t happen by accident. We have to defend it. Strengthen it. Renew it.’ President Biden said that in his virtual address to the Munich Security Conference last week. He was talking explicitly about threats to Democracy across the world, but implicitly also about the threats within the United States. We should worry that liberal Democracy, open society and constitutional government are not to be taken for granted in Britain, either.
None of us should under-estimate the extent to which the US Republican Right has effectively colonised the Conservative Party. Our right-wing media takes its cue from American campaigns – on culture, free markets, ‘family values’, suspicion of government as such. Tory MPs interact with US politicians and think-tankers far more than with conservatives across the Channel. Funds flow into the UK from right-wing US foundations, companies and lobbies, supporting similar groups and promoting like-minded causes over here. The denigration of liberalism that grips the American right is echoed in London seminars on ‘post liberalism and endless attacks on Britain’s allegedly ‘metropolitan liberal elite’ – by well-connected and well-paid Conservative intellectuals who live in London themselves.
The right-wing narrative represents the people of Britain, who have been betrayed by the sophistication of an over-educated liberal elite. Britain’s cultural and political institutions, therefore, have to be recaptured for ‘common sense’ and the common man: from the BBC, our universities, the left-wing curriculum taught in our schools, the criticisms of strong government peddled by ‘Guardianistas’, the judges and lawyers who have over-promoted minority rights. To read the Telegraph, the Spectator, or magazines like Standpoint is to understand liberal elites as intolerant, even authoritarian, as well as unpatriotic. In the Daily Mail last week, a Leave-supporting professor declared himself to be part of a ‘secretive’ group of academics defending the cause of ‘viewpoint diversity’ and academic freedom against the cultural censorship of intellectual life in British universities.
His article appeared on the day that the Department for Education published a white paper on ‘Higher Education: free speech and academic freedom.’ Policy Exchange, the most-generously-funded right-wing think tank, welcomed the white paper as closely following the arguments it has put forward over the past year and having accepted most of its proposals. On March 2nd, Policy Exchange moved on to its next front in the British version of America’s cultural wars, with a conference on ‘History Matters’. I must have read allegations that left-wingers are trying to ‘rewrite history’ a dozen times in recent months – a charge that assumes that there is a single version of patriotic British (or English) history that is now under attack, in the same way, that American liberals are questioning the glorious narratives of their country’s history.
We are facing a determined attempt to drag the accepted discourse of English political culture to the right. The majority of the mass written media have supported this for several decades. Here, as in the USA and Australia, the Murdoch press has pushed an increasingly partisan and polarised perspective. Right-wing intellectuals have been generously subsidised by fees for articles in the Mail, Telegraph and Murdoch papers; Boris Johnson, of course, has been one of Britain’s best-paid right-wing columnists. Constant attacks on the BBC appear in all these papers, part of a war against this alleged stronghold of liberalism that attempts to occupy the centre of our national political debate.
We should all be worried about this cultural counter-revolution. The flabbiness of the Labour Party, the closing down of political activity since the 2019 election that COVID-19 has brought about, the difficulties of gaining a hearing in the right-wing media and the defensiveness of the BBC under sustained attack have all made it difficult to argue the case for liberalism, tolerance, and open society. So we should use every possible Channel to make the case.
Moreover, what did Boris Johnson talk about in his speech to the Munich Security Conference? He welcomed stronger US leadership in global politics and promised to follow it wherever it will take us – hopefully, in a less illiberal direction under President Biden than under Trump.
* Lord Wallace of Saltaire is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords.
As usual, a very erudite analysis of where Liberalism stands. The problem, as Trump found out in the USA and Johnson seems to have found over here, is that you really can’t run a country, or any political administration for that matter, as an on going political campaign. In the case of both politicos it was how their governments handled COVID that brought them down to Earth. In Trump’s case, the ‘people’s verdict’ via the ballot box was the arbiter. In Johnson’s case, it was the ditching of Cummings and his chaos practitioners that steered the ship of government into calmer, more rational waters and enabled it to get what hopefully is a decisive grip on the pandemic, which might well bring its political rewards in May and for some time afterwards.
I don’t know about political culture being dragged “to the right”. It’s been festering there for several generations. The only time that blue went vaguely red was between 1997 and 2010 but only because Blair and his team made sure that they kept the sceptical, largely Tory voting middle classes on board. The motto was clearly “Don’t rock the boat!”. The real disappointment in the first two Blair administrations was that, given the cushion of two landslides, they were not radical enough, and they eventually paid the price.
Talking of not rocking the boat, I’ve come to the conclusion that Lord Salisbury may have been right when he described the ship of state in late Victorian times as being like a rowing boat (I think) gently floating down the river with the occasional application of the oar to make sure it didn’t collide with either bank. As that election poster proclaimed back in 1959; “Life is better under the Conservatives. Don’t let Labour ruin it!”.
I’m not denying these vested interests and processes exist, but I continue to be disturbed by the Lib Dem attempt (post-Farron) to create a rhetoric that denies that social conservatism of different kinds could exist across the left-right spectrum and that all conservatives (or those who wish to allow conservatives of the left to be allowed to speak within the institutions of the left) are tools or fifth columnists being ‘run’ by the Right. This is a binary model of politics which is itself a straight import from the US and is antithetical to the Lib Dem model of more than one political spectrum and the aspiration for a multiparty politics.
In fact, it creates the reality it claims to detest, as it leads anyone who might be mildly conservative or distanced from current progressive groupthink on a given single issue to be at risk of being labelled ‘not a proper liberal’ (or in Labour circles, not a proper socialist) and pushes those people into the hands of media which plays on the ‘agree with us on this? Well, what about this?’ narrative. There was a point (when the party was bigger and more successful) when Lib Dems were obsessive with the right of those in the party to dissent on any given issue, and played up the parts of the constitution which talked about ‘balancing’ rights. Not so much now. If the party wants to avoid a culture war, it needs to allow proponents of several sides inside any given culture conflict, to happily exist in the party. If instead it actively wants one, all it needs to do is keep going in the direction it is going, which will enable the Conservative Party, not counter them.
I should have added that the reason I so often portray myself as a cynic is because those of us who support a radical approach to politics have had THREE massive opportunities to get our agenda on to the Statute Book, certainly since the demise of the Thatcher/Major administrations, in 1997 (the Blair landslide), 2010 (the formation of the Coalition Government) and 2019 (the Brexit parliamentary debates) and we failed on all three occasions!
Not sure I buy this. The basic problem that all (stress, all) political parties in the UK confront is that we no longer really have a politics that reflects a class divide. We no longer have a working class in any sense of that term my grandparents would understand. Jeremy Corbyn tested to destruction the idea that the Labour Party could be some mix of Hampstead and Hull. Love or hate Dominic Cummings he was the first to really understand how the ‘coping class’ and the ‘comfortable class’ we have could be merged into a coherent political platform.
Is it really some sort of hard conservatism to want something that makes coping just that bit easier? We saw this question most obviously at the referendum where liberals effectively invited people, many of whom were immigrants themselves, to believe that very large scale immigration was an unalloyed good. It did come across (unwittingly) as, ‘well, your jobs are being outsourced, but there are now French bankers in London to foot the welfare bills.’ And, undeniably it does at times come over as intolerant. At worst we see hair-trigger allegations of racism.
Perhaps a lot of the current culture wars is little more than a social media construct of course. I truly believe that the best thing for politics would be the end of social media.
But what has happened in the last 15 or so years is that liberalism has come across as saying that capitalism is wonderful just as long as you are the one with the capital. Great if you have the bubble priced house or a job at a multinational, not so great for a lot of others.
The coping class is not the working class and I don’t think liberals have quite grasped that. The open agenda has not been great for everyone and it really shouldn’t spark a culture war to say as much.
After a near lifetime craving for a different approach to the governance of our country, this latest assessment by Lord Wallace should be a wake up call to us all and is a very worrying prospect for the future. Every Tory election win seems to tighten the right wing bias in the country,when will all opposition parties get their heads together before it is too late. Given the handing of a massive majority to Boris Johnson at the last election I live in hope rather than expectation
Matt, thank you for making your comments. It is essential that LibDems work to encourage the pluralism which is essential basis for a liberal democracy. I think what you said needs saying. (As an example I remember, before Brexit, there was a LibDem who spoke against our EU enthusiasm at Conference more than once. He was given the space to speak and heard respectfully. I hope that could still be the case)
I also think that Lord William Wallace’s comments are correct and need saying: maybe the situation is even worse – he even managed to raise the warning flags without referring to the imminent arrival of NewsUK and GB News which may give us the UK equivalent of Fox News. He did however finish by saying that we need use every possible channel to make the case for liberalism, tolerance and an open society.
As you say Matt, making that case is not helped by denying any space for ‘mild conservatism or questioning progressive groupthink’. But the need to make the case is still clear.
“We are facing a determined attempt to drag the accepted discourse of English political culture to the right.”
I think that’s what the majority want. That doesn’t mean the population of the UK are right wing crazies, they just think it has gone too far to the liberal left.
I have said before, that in fact a proportional democratic system implemented in the 30s in the UK (as it was in Ireland) could have actually slowed the rate of social progress / reform. The reason it is preferable, however, is that proportional voting systems reduce / prevent the sudden shifts of power that cause political conflict, enabling more gradual and incremental changes, rather than what Hartley Shawcross characterised as the ‘we are the masters now’ mentality.
I accept a lot of the points made here but I think we are talking ourselves into depression, based on mythology & not a cool assessment of the World.
As Mark Pack has written about more eloquently than me, most of the battles fought by The Cultural Right they have lost, over Decades they have been in retreat, steadily conceding ground to Anti-Racists, Feminists & Gay Rights campaigners. The fact that so many Right Wingers constantly moan that they cant joke about Women or Minorities any more proves the point.
There are two big exceptions – The USA & Brexit. The USA is different – in many ways it has more in common with Brazil or Russia than Germany say, or even The UK.
Brexit didnt happen because of any New tricks by The British Right, it was founded on Imperial Nostalgia & the closely connected dislike of Europe & all its works.
The Tories have been trying to Fight The Culture Wars since the 1980s (anyone remember Section 28 ? ) & by & large The Voters havent been interested.
We wont know Anything about what actually happening in British Politics till the Covid Trance lifts & we wont know when that happens till it does. May 7th may tell us something but we may have to wait till next Year for a clear picture. We just have to carry on & develop patience.
Matt: Recent electoral studies have established that there isn’t a binary divide in British (and English) politics: on economic issues the camps differ from on social and value issues. This is key to the current crisis of the Labour Party: many of its voters are socially conservative, but economically redistributive, whereas its membership is far more socially liberal. Active Conservative efforts to stoke up divisions on cultural issues – and they ARE active, not just driven by social media – are intended (as in the USA) to distract voters from economic inequality by focussing on identity and values.
Ramsha Khan is a young journalist of Pakistani heritage based in Manchester. In her article in spiked “Don’t let them cancel Winston Churchill” https://www.spiked-online.com/2021/02/17/dont-let-them-cancel-winston-churchill/ She writes:
“A school has dropped Churchill’s name from one of its houses, after its students said he was ‘a figure who promoted racism and inequality, unfairly imprisoning and torturing many’. In addition, an academic panel at the Cambridge University college named after him argued that Churchill was a white supremacist. He led an empire that was ‘worse than the Nazis’, they claimed.”
“This kind of revisionist history being pushed by woke students and academics could have terrible consequences for education. As someone with Pakistani heritage, I know very well what happens when a state decides to erase its past and enforce a monolithic curriculum to suit the political narrative of the time. It is usually disastrous; it results in creating a generation of people who feel disaffected and alienated.”
This is a piece that seems to reflect the sentiment of the great majority of people living in the UK whatever their ancestry or social status. This young woman demonstrates a wisdom beyond her years and speaks to what Liberalism is about – a tolerance for different viewpoints, a recognition that the values of the past are not those of today and a civil discourse that acknowledges there is no absolute truth – just a variety of opinions.