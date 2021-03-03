Defending Liberalism from the culture warriors

‘Democracy doesn’t happen by accident. We have to defend it. Strengthen it. Renew it.’ President Biden said that in his virtual address to the Munich Security Conference last week. He was talking explicitly about threats to Democracy across the world, but implicitly also about the threats within the United States. We should worry that liberal Democracy, open society and constitutional government are not to be taken for granted in Britain, either.

None of us should under-estimate the extent to which the US Republican Right has effectively colonised the Conservative Party. Our right-wing media takes its cue from American campaigns – on culture, free markets, ‘family values’, suspicion of government as such. Tory MPs interact with US politicians and think-tankers far more than with conservatives across the Channel. Funds flow into the UK from right-wing US foundations, companies and lobbies, supporting similar groups and promoting like-minded causes over here. The denigration of liberalism that grips the American right is echoed in London seminars on ‘post liberalism and endless attacks on Britain’s allegedly ‘metropolitan liberal elite’ – by well-connected and well-paid Conservative intellectuals who live in London themselves.

The right-wing narrative represents the people of Britain, who have been betrayed by the sophistication of an over-educated liberal elite. Britain’s cultural and political institutions, therefore, have to be recaptured for ‘common sense’ and the common man: from the BBC, our universities, the left-wing curriculum taught in our schools, the criticisms of strong government peddled by ‘Guardianistas’, the judges and lawyers who have over-promoted minority rights. To read the Telegraph, the Spectator, or magazines like Standpoint is to understand liberal elites as intolerant, even authoritarian, as well as unpatriotic. In the Daily Mail last week, a Leave-supporting professor declared himself to be part of a ‘secretive’ group of academics defending the cause of ‘viewpoint diversity’ and academic freedom against the cultural censorship of intellectual life in British universities.

His article appeared on the day that the Department for Education published a white paper on ‘Higher Education: free speech and academic freedom.’ Policy Exchange, the most-generously-funded right-wing think tank, welcomed the white paper as closely following the arguments it has put forward over the past year and having accepted most of its proposals. On March 2nd, Policy Exchange moved on to its next front in the British version of America’s cultural wars, with a conference on ‘History Matters’. I must have read allegations that left-wingers are trying to ‘rewrite history’ a dozen times in recent months – a charge that assumes that there is a single version of patriotic British (or English) history that is now under attack, in the same way, that American liberals are questioning the glorious narratives of their country’s history.

We are facing a determined attempt to drag the accepted discourse of English political culture to the right. The majority of the mass written media have supported this for several decades. Here, as in the USA and Australia, the Murdoch press has pushed an increasingly partisan and polarised perspective. Right-wing intellectuals have been generously subsidised by fees for articles in the Mail, Telegraph and Murdoch papers; Boris Johnson, of course, has been one of Britain’s best-paid right-wing columnists. Constant attacks on the BBC appear in all these papers, part of a war against this alleged stronghold of liberalism that attempts to occupy the centre of our national political debate.

We should all be worried about this cultural counter-revolution. The flabbiness of the Labour Party, the closing down of political activity since the 2019 election that COVID-19 has brought about, the difficulties of gaining a hearing in the right-wing media and the defensiveness of the BBC under sustained attack have all made it difficult to argue the case for liberalism, tolerance, and open society. So we should use every possible Channel to make the case.

Moreover, what did Boris Johnson talk about in his speech to the Munich Security Conference? He welcomed stronger US leadership in global politics and promised to follow it wherever it will take us – hopefully, in a less illiberal direction under President Biden than under Trump.

* Lord Wallace of Saltaire is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords.