Do you want to work for the Liberal Democrats?

There’s a special page on the party website which lists “all of the open work and volunteering opportunities with the Liberal Democrats”.

Current opportunities are include the role of Federal HR adviser (part time), a host of paid opportunities with constituency parties such as Campaign Officer with Twickenham and Richmond, to help re-elect Sarah Olney MP.

There are a swathe of volunteer roles that need filling including for Disciplinary sub-group members, volunteers to phone local party officers and Campaign for Gender Balance chairs and vice-chairs.

Now is the time when several federal committees are refreshing their membership. So if you fancy being part of the following federal committees, now’s your chance. They are very important and wield a lot of influence in the running of the party. The committees are:

Federal Finance and Resources Committee
Federal Audit and Scrutiny Committee
Federal People Development Committee

For the last three years I have been a member of the Federal Finance and Resources Committee. This has been a very challenging and rewarding role for me. One feels at the heart of decision-making in the party and one meets new Liberal friends and reinforce old friendships. I have been particularly impressed by the professionalism and dedication of our party paid staff.

The Liberal Democrats are proud to be a Level 2 Disability Confident Employer and a Living Wage Employer. We are also proud to be a signatory of the Business in the Community Race at Work Charter and the Menopause Workplace pledge.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist and member of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

