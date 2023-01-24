Paul Walter

Tributes paid to Paul Hannon, former LibDem leader of Newbury District Council

By | Tue 24th January 2023 - 7:35 pm

Over on newburytoday.co.uk, there is a fine obituary of Paul Hannon, former LibDem leader of Newbury District Council.

The piece includes this tribute to Paul from Lord Benyon, former MP for Newbury:

I was leader of the Tory group on Newbury District Council and leader of the opposition when he was leader of the council and found him to be a very effective political operator. He and I would often go to the pub [The Dolphin] after a council meeting and resolve many issues over a pint of beer….He was a gifted politician and powerful speaker. He could be very combative, but was totally straight and when he said something would happen it did. I enjoyed being able to work with him, even though he was always a creature of the left. I was of the centre right. That didn’t stop us getting on. It taught me how to work across the floor, which I found very useful in coalition government.

You can read the obituary in full here.

I had some dealings with Paul in the early 1990s, including joining him for a day travelling to and attending an ALDC conference in Leamington Spa. I found him to be extremely engaging and intelligent – a passionate liberal/Liberal. He is remembered as a very effective leader of Newbury District Council. Of course, there are also fond memories of Paul’s first wife, Sally, who sadly passed away in 2007.

We extend our sincere sympathy to Siobhan as well as the rest of Paul’s family and his friends.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist and member of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in Obituaries.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • John Littler
    There was also a different kind of speculation that the mini budget was another means to depress the pound to enable currency traders to short sell it and make ...
  • John Littler
    Government debt is a part of Keynesian Demand Management. So government spends more than it has, which drives the economy harder. The multiplier effect is abo...
  • John Littler
    Personally I would find it very convenient and useful to join the Euro. For far better currency stability, less ability for speculators causing runs on the cur...
  • Mick Taylor
    I don't often agree with Peter Martin, but it really is about time that the Lib dems started to realise that the continued talk about a deficit merely shows ign...
  • Tim Rogers
    Jeff. Germany has supplied 2.8 billion in weaponry to Ukraine with Marder APCs the most recent. UK is at 2.3 billion. However a lot of the hardware is former Ea...