Mary Reid

Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus

By | Wed 1st March 2023 - 11:21 am

Happy St David’s Day!

When I was in school in Cardiff we used to hold an eisteddfod on the morning of March 1st (if it fell during the week) which would involve a lot of singing. Then the Governors would graciously grant us an afternoon off.

St David was born and spent his whole life in Wales, unlike the non-native saints of England and Scotland. There is plenty of historical evidence for his existence and his service as archbishop in the sixth century. He appears to have been a modest man living an ascetic life, but a charismatic speaker. His symbol is a white dove and he is known for the advice “Do ye the little things in life”, a good motto for community politics.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats are calling for St David’s Day to be a public holiday in Wales. They have tabled a Bill to Parliament which would give the Senedd powers to designate a day as such. St Andrew’s Day and St Patrick’s Day are already public holidays in Scotland and Northern Ireland. Welsh Labour, the Welsh Conservatives and Plaid Cymru all support St David’s Day becoming a public holiday, but it has been continuously blocked by the Westminster Conservative Government.

Jane Dodds, Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats and a Senedd Member, says:

Making St David’s Day a bank holiday has widespread support amongst the Welsh public as repeated polls have shown.

Unfortunately the Conservatives in the UK Government have repeatedly denied making this a reality, despite Welsh Conservatives disagreeing with them on the issue.

So now we have started the process to give the Senedd the power to do it ourselves and I urge representatives from all other parties in Wales to back this Bill.

 

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • David Langshaw
    Hi, Kevin, can I refer you to the Welcome Courses which are run by volunteers all over the country for newcomers from Hong Kong? Here's the link.. https://www...
  • Patrick C Smith
    The great burnished hope for the beleagured Northern Ireland people is that political stablity remains pivotal in the resetting of power sharing in Stormont so ...
  • Peter Martin
    @ Michael BG, @ Tristan "The use of interest rates to reduce {should be regulate -PM} demand is not Keynesian economics it is Monetarism". The c...
  • Mick Taylor
    Oops. I note that Traditional Unionist Voice has admitted it doesn't want to be involved with an executive in which Sinn Fein holds the first minister position....
  • Merlene Emerson
    Thanks Kevin for your excellent blog, and so pleased that you have joined the LibDems! Everyone, should you like to work with Kevin and the new HK sub-group of...