Has Sunak killed the United Kingdom?

On 27th February 2023 Rishi Sunak announced a decisive breakthrough in negotiations with the EU on trade with Northern Ireland, but is this a successful deal for NI, or does this deal signal the final knife through the heart of the United Kingdom?

Thanks to Sunak’s deal we now have a United Kingdom of two halves. In Great Britain our businesses continue to suffer the indignities of Brexit, with their access to the European markets at best restricted and at worse blocked, whilst in Northern Ireland businesses now have far fewer restrictions on their access to that market.

Sunak, in his own words, made clear that “If we get this right, if we get this framework implemented, if we get the executive back up and running here, Northern Ireland is in the unbelievably special position – unique position in the entire world, European continent – in having privileged access, not just to the UK home market, which is enormous, the fifth biggest in the world, but also the European Union single market. Nobody else has that. No one. Only you guys. Only here. And that is the prize.”

What Sunak has done is created a clear and irrevocable split between Great Britain and Northern Ireland which, whilst initially will be lauded, will rapidly turn to discontent in Great Britain, starting in Scotland and Wales, but in the longer term also in the Regions of England.

Sunak even acknowledged the divide when he stated that “I can tell you, when I go around the world and talk to businesses, they know. They’re like, ‘That’s interesting, if you guys get this sorted, then we want to invest in Northern Ireland.’”

“Because nowhere else does that exist. That’s like the world’s most exciting economic zone.”

Northern Ireland now has a clear investment advantage over Great Britain, one that cannot be levelled up without the UK entering the European economic zone. This means that in competitions for inward funding between Great Britain and Northern Ireland the latter will now always win.

Let us be clear, before Brexit the whole of the UK was benefitting from the deal that now only applies to Northern Ireland. Before Brexit the whole of the kingdom was united in one trading zone, with one trading arrangement. Now there is an absolute difference between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

The case for Scottish, and Welsh, independence is far stronger today than it was yesterday, and levelling up will never now be possible without the UK entering the European Economic Zone.

