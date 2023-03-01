Has Sunak killed the United Kingdom?

On 27th February 2023 Rishi Sunak announced a decisive breakthrough in negotiations with the EU on trade with Northern Ireland, but is this a successful deal for NI, or does this deal signal the final knife through the heart of the United Kingdom?
Thanks to Sunak’s deal we now have a United Kingdom of two halves. In Great Britain our businesses continue to suffer the indignities of Brexit, with their access to the European markets at best restricted and at worse blocked, whilst in Northern Ireland businesses now have far fewer restrictions on their access to that market.
Sunak, in his own words, made clear that “If we get this right, if we get this framework implemented, if we get the executive back up and running here, Northern Ireland is in the unbelievably special position – unique position in the entire world, European continent – in having privileged access, not just to the UK home market, which is enormous, the fifth biggest in the world, but also the European Union single market. Nobody else has that. No one. Only you guys. Only here. And that is the prize.”
What Sunak has done is created a clear and irrevocable split between Great Britain and Northern Ireland which, whilst initially will be lauded, will rapidly turn to discontent in Great Britain, starting in Scotland and Wales, but in the longer term also in the Regions of England.
Sunak even acknowledged the divide when he stated that “I can tell you, when I go around the world and talk to businesses, they know. They’re like, ‘That’s interesting, if you guys get this sorted, then we want to invest in Northern Ireland.’”
“Because nowhere else does that exist. That’s like the world’s most exciting economic zone.”
Northern Ireland now has a clear investment advantage over Great Britain, one that cannot be levelled up without the UK entering the European economic zone. This means that in competitions for inward funding between Great Britain and Northern Ireland the latter will now always win.
Let us be clear, before Brexit the whole of the UK was benefitting from the deal that now only applies to Northern Ireland. Before Brexit the whole of the kingdom was united in one trading zone, with one trading arrangement. Now there is an absolute difference between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.
The case for Scottish, and Welsh, independence is far stronger today than it was yesterday, and levelling up will never now be possible without the UK entering the European Economic Zone.
* Ian Donaldson is a member of ECE and a representative of the Party in England to FCEC.
@ Ian Donaldson, “Northern Ireland now has a clear investment advantage over Great Britain, one that cannot be levelled up without the UK entering the European economic zone”.
Exactly, and it’s perfectly legitimate, indeed essential, to ask why the Liberal Democrats are not campaigning for this instead of the current silence.
I must endorse David Raw’s comment.
It is time for the invisible man to materialise: a period of visibility would be welcome!
We have already ‘missed the boat’ on this, there is a lot of catching up work to be done by our leaders and MPs.
I do not want to use the word ‘irrevocable’, however Ian Donaldson’s final paragraph cannot be easily denied: “The case for Scottish, and Welsh, independence is far stronger today than it was yesterday, and levelling up will never now be possible without the UK entering the European Economic Zone.”
It’s a pity that in his comments on the Windsor Framework, Ed Davey had only this to say: “Like others, the Liberal Democrats will now closely study this deal, but I welcome the spirit of partnership and compromise between the UK Government and the European Union in the formation of the Windsor agreement. What consultation will the Prime Minister now undertake with all of Northern Ireland’s political parties, including the Alliance party, on the Stormont brake? Can he reassure us that the operation of the Stormont brake will not undermine the economic stability and certainty or the political stability so desperately needed in Northern Ireland?”
Yes, if Scotland were to gain independence and quickly join the EU, it should be able to benefit from the same land border arrangement with the UK as the EU has now agreed with the UK within Ireland. That would appear to kill the anti-independence argument that independence would lead to a hard border between Scotland and the rest of the UK.
Week after week we rightly flag the inadequate leadership this party suffers. As far as I can see, we are simply wasting our time. If the forthcoming conference doesn’t spark some traction, the exodus of members is likely to accelerate.