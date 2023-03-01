Mad about the menopause

I am far from the first to notice that menopause is having its moment.

The tragic death of Nicola Bulley recently brought out the cultural taboos in this area. Was it, for example, misogynistic or open and empathetic for the police to mention her struggle with the menopause?

The Labour Party launched a menopause action plan yesterday, particularly aimed at businesses with over 250 employees. The Local Government Association has an excellent menopause policy. Even the hapless Tory government had an HRT taskforce; though it disbanded it after a mere four months! Businesses are catching up with the menopausal pound: ranging from Boots selling natural alternatives to HRT and “menopause face creams” to, more comically, Primark selling a menopause (anti hot flush) nightdress.

We are told that 30% of women aged 50-64 are economically inactive and one in ten of women aged 45-55 leave a job because of menopausal symptoms. There is certainly a problem.

One very odd thing about mainstream media discussions on this subject is the level of squeamishness. Vague comments are made about women being a bit cross and a bit sweaty! I am going to be a little more frank. Liberals are not known for their prudishness but please stop reading now gentle LDV reader if you are one of the exceptions with a nervous disposition.

So, in all the vague talk about women being a bit cross and a bit sweaty some of the worst menopausal symptoms are ignored. For instance, about 20% of menopausal women have unmanageably heavy periods, basically “incontinent” of blood, to the point even of blood transfusions. When I was 47 I certainly gave up my job and my two-hour commute to London for that reason. I just could no longer face praying every morning and every evening that the temperamental “Tardis” toilet on the train would be working and vacant. The charity I worked for did not have proper disposal facilities – cue the guilty trip to use the sanitary bin at the Costa down the road. My employer also cut back on working from home so I didn’t have much choice. I also had to manage “the double” experienced by many older mums: menopausal with small children in tow. Though it was not without its moments. Bundling my toddler into a coffee shop toilet cubicle with moments to spare (the urgency mine not his) he gasped with admiration: “Wow Mum. You can do pink wee”.

I Googled away merrily trying to find Lib Dem policy on the menopause but have found very little. Perhaps someone can update me.

* Ruth Bright has been a councillor in Southwark and Parliamentary Candidate for Hampshire East