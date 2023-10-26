Ed Davey: An update on our response to the Israel-Gaza Conflict

Ed Davey has sent out an email, which we reproduce here in case you haven’t seen it.
I was horrified to wake up on 7th October to the awful terrorist attacks in Israel, which we have condemned unequivocally. I have been heartbroken and dismayed to see the scenes of violence in Israel and Palestine over the past two and a half weeks.
It is hard to watch the news right now. We continue to hear reports of the brutal terrorism of Hamas, which still holds more than 200 Israelis hostage in Gaza. And now we have a situation in Gaza which is frankly devastating. The 2.2 million residents of the Gaza Strip, over half of whom are children, are hurtling towards a humanitarian catastrophe. It is horrifying.
Liberal Democrats are clear: it is vital that essential supplies like food, water and medicine get to innocent Palestinian civilians in Gaza, in line with international law. It is also of the utmost importance that the hostages – among whose number includes children as young as nine months old – are immediately and unconditionally released.
We support Israel’s right to protect its citizens and target these brutal terrorists Hamas, in line with international law. We are clear that innocent Palestinians must not pay the price for the atrocities of Hamas. And we affirm that the world has a duty to prevent needless civilian deaths.
That’s why, over the weekend, we declared our support for a temporary humanitarian ceasefire, in order to bring about a pause in hostilities. We need the space for an intense period of diplomacy, to get humanitarian aid into Gaza, and to provide an opportunity to realise the release of the hostages.
In the House of Commons earlier this week, I asked the Prime Minister to support our call.
"We desperately need to get aid into Gaza, and to realise the release of hostages."@EdwardJDavey calling for a temporary humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.
— Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) October 26, 2023
We were not alone when we called for a humanitarian ceasefire. Others, like the Archbishop of Canterbury, had already done so. And in the days since, there has been some movement within the international community and within the UK. Both the Government and the Labour Party now call for what they term a ‘humanitarian pause’. But there is further to go.
We are clear that the people of Israel and Palestine have a right to live free from fear. The thing that will ultimately give them the security which they deserve – the security which will prevent the sort of scenes which we have seen over the past days – is to finally bring about the two state solution, and a lasting peace.
Liberal Democrats are the party of internationalism and international law. We have long advocated for a two state solution, and we will continue to do so.
Best wishes,
Ed Davey MP
Leader of the Liberal Democrats
This statement is important and I hope Ed’s voice is amplified.
The events in Israel and in Palestine are horrifying and the situation in Gaza is already a humanitarian catastrophe which is why I have a problem with the word ‘pause’ before hostilities. We want an end to hostilities. A ceasefire. Hostilities is a sanitised word of killing; for death and destruction.
I would like to have seen the following, in brackets, inserted into the last paragraph:
Liberal Democrats are the party of internationalism and international law. We have long advocated [an end to the occupation and] for a two state solution, and we will continue to do so.
The balance is about right in that email. Although Israel is unlikely to be looking for a diplomatic solution until it has reached its military objectives, whatever they may be. Humanitarian aid is an urgent issue. A two state solution is unlikely while Hamas controls Gaza.
I urge our MPs to sign the Early Day Motion posted on 17 October. 95 MPs have signed from every Party except the Lib Dems and the DUP! The list includes 39 Scottish Nationalists, 37 Labour and even 2 Tories.
The motion reads:
“This House utterly condemns the massacre of Israeli civilians and taking of hostages by Hamas; agrees with the United Nations Secretary-General that these horrific acts do not justify responding with the collective punishment of the Palestinian people; expresses its deep alarm at the Israeli military bombardment and total siege of Gaza and the resulting deaths and suffering; believes that the urgent priority must be to stop the deaths and suffering of any more civilians in Gaza and Israel; welcomes the joint statement from 12 leading aid agencies, including Oxfam, Christian Aid, CAFOD, Medical Aid for Palestinians and Islamic Relief, calling for the Government to use its influence to help protect civilians, to ensure adherence to international humanitarian law and to guarantee civilians have access to critical life-saving humanitarian support; and to this end supports their call for the Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary to urgently press all parties to agree to an immediate de-escalation and cessation of hostilities, to ensure the immediate, unconditional release of the Israeli hostages, to end to the total siege of Gaza and allow for unfettered access of medical supplies, food, fuel electricity and water, to guarantee that international humanitarian law is upheld and that civilians are protected in accordance with those laws”.
@ Anne-Marie Simpson. I fully agree and would further add that I feel that the two state solution needs to be discussed and implemented as a matter of immediacy.
I applaud Ed’s shift of emphasis. We must not stop empathising with the Israeli nation’s distress, nor lessen our condemnation of Hamas’s callous and wanton killing of people on October 7th, but our government should be advising Israel’s political and military leaders that the continued bombing of Gaza is not any anyone’s interest, least of all its own.
Israel claims its continued bombing is the fault of Hamas, and yet tells us that Hamas wants a cease-fire, and that it is Israel which has refused to agree to it. They say they have the right to eradicate Hamas by killing its fighters, but few can doubt that they see a high civilian death-toll in Gaza as a way to destroy support for Hamas in the future. However, taking insufficient care to avoid killing civilians is a war crime.
Israeli spokespeople say they have no choice, and that critics don’t understand that Israel’s survival depends on defeating Hamas. They are unwilling to concede that they might be wrong, not those trying to advise them. Unpalatable though it might be to some Israelis, if they had allowed the Palestinians to have their own state the murderous attack by Hamas wouldn’t have happened.
Israeli citizens understandably want to be able to live in peace, but their political leaders peddle the delusion that oppressing Palestinians and occupying their land is the way to achieve that. Doubling down on that strategy isn’t going to work. What will work is finally agreeing to a Palestinian state.
I find Ed Davey’s message inadequate and am shocked that our MPs have not signed the motion John Kelly posts here. Are we abandoning our Liberal values ? To support Israel’s actions which contradict their words about not targetting civilians, and their messaging about the Israelis killed by Hamas without mentioning Palestinian deaths is to say that one Israeli life is worth much more than one Palestinian life. That is not a Liberal value. Israel’s government passed an Act in 2018 which undervalues citizens in Israel who are not Jews and their actions show the same for people living in Palestine. How can we be a Liberal party if we support that ? What do we stand for ?
Then, what is the point of a pause for humanitarian aid so that when the pause is over, these people who have been aided can then be killed by Israeli action ?
Then again we are not supporting the leader of the UN and therefore not standing by our internationalist values in which people of all nations are valued equally. Yet another way in which serious omissions in our leader’s message (and apparently all our MPs) shows we are not taking this opportunity to portray our values. Could this mean that in practice we are abandoning them ?
All MPs should support the Early Day motion quoted by John.
It probably won’t make a big difference to how the Israelis act but even a small difference will make it worthwhile.
All party leaders are calling for ‘humanitarian pauses’, but not a ceasefire. This, even if it does happen, will mean is that the victims of the military action, when it does resume, will suffer slightly less in the meantime. This is nowhere near enough.
Why do our leaders have a problem saying that it should not resume at all? What is it going to solve if the Gazan death toll increases by a factor of 10 from its current 5,000 or so?
By its nature, armed conflict involves acts not normally acceptable in civilised society, so the ‘Rules of War’ define the line between what is acceptable during a war, and what is by common consent too horrible to be allowed – even in a war. These rules apply whatever the circumstances, and that means even after the most extreme provocation. Breaking them is a war crime.
Israel argues that the bombing of civilians in Gaza is legal under international law and others disagree, so the killing goes on in Gaza, and we face the possibility of indictments after the war has ended, and legal cases stretching years into the future. Meanwhile people are dying in their hundreds every day, and Gaza is being reduced to rubble. Half of those being killed are children or babies.
Politicians of all parties in the UK have so far been too weak in their criticism of Israel’s assault on Gaza. Israel’s war cabinet and military commanders should be told right now, in Parliament, that the UK will indict them for war crimes unless the bombardment stops, and a free flow of aid is allowed in. Hamas has already agreed to have a cease-fire, so it should be as easy as pie – or as easy as taking candy from a baby’s dead fingers.
We should call for an immediate ceasefire to stop the mass killing of civilians in the Israel-Gaza conflict.
I was appalled by the brutality of Hamas’s attacks and its seizure of hostages. The release of those hostages, who include women and children, must be immediate and unconditional. Israel’s people have every right to safety and security.
There are also civilians in Gaza who must be protected. I am deeply concerned at the civilian casualties from Israel’s military action, the imposition of a blockade for food, water and fuel, and the forced displacement of the civilian population. All parties, including Israel, are obliged to adhere to international humanitarian law and the laws of war. These actions are in clear breach of those rules.
The only way to prevent further mass civilian casualties and mass suffering is for the fighting to stop. We must join international calls for an immediate ceasefire. At the same time there must be immediate access for humanitarian assistance to the civilian population and the resumption of water, fuel and food supplies.
There is only one way to secure peace between Israel and the Palestinians. That is for a just political settlement based on the end of occupation of the Palestinian territories. There should not be a return to a never-ending ‘peace process’ that risks disruption by extremists, but an urgent and vigorous international effort to bring about the creation of a Palestinian state, allowing Israel and Palestine to exist safely within their own borders.
I think he has got the balance right. I disagree with the comments above. The two state solution is an aim in itself but the terrorist organisation does not recognise Israel as a state and wants a wipe-out. That’s very different from advocating humanitarian aid for civilians in Palestine and international intervention for two separate nations. Some of the comments on here in themselves seem rather one-sided. Doubtless there will be more anti-Semitic demonstrations this weekend.