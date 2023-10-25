The Green Book returns – the podcast goes live

As trailed here, the team who gave us the Green Book some 10 years ago is launching a new podcast series, starting with an episode on the economy.
This is hugely important as concerns about the economy, be they low paid jobs, insecurity or our apparent inability to fund decent public services and infrastructure, are at the top of most people’s concerns.
We’re all well aware of the lack of investment in this country, both public and private which has led to this situation. However, the standard answer from most of our politicians has been ‘but there is no money’ – the excuse for the austerity of the last 13 years – which has only made things worse. Meanwhile our debts, both personal and public, have just got bigger.
What’s needed is a different approach and a new way of thinking about political economy. So in this episode of Green Book Pod, we look at what has been done differently elsewhere, in particular in the USA where Biden is turning the economic approach of the last 20-30 years upside down, and we ask where the money might come from.
Joining us are three great guests:
Vicky Pryce who is a very well-known economics commentator, regularly on TV, radio and in the media. She is the Chief Economic Adviser at the Centre for Economics and Business Research and was joint head of the Government’s Economic Service.
Max von Thun was economic advisor to the party when Vince Cable was leader and is now the European director for the US based Open Markets Institute. He brings good insights into what is happening in the US with Bidenomics, which is a real challenge to the economic assumptions of the last 20-30 years.
Richard Murphy who was one of the creators of the original Green New Deal and also the tax justice movement. He is a very active blogger on political economy, and has thought long and hard about government funding and where the money could come from.
Chairing the session is me, Robin Stafford. I have been supporting the party on economic matters over the last 5-6 years.
Green Book Pod is hosted on LibDem Podcast, and this first episode is now live all the major platforms. You can also find the podcast on YouTube here
Next month we return to discuss what’s the right way forward to achieve net zero.
For more on the original Green Book, see here.
* Robin Stafford is a member of Waverley Liberal Democrats and advises the party on economics and business.
Robin, this is a brilliantly helpful podcast – thank you! It really hits home for me on how we would be able to raise the capital needed for public services and infrastructure investment, ending deep poverty and building the houses required. We already have the policy of taxing income from capital gains, not the wealth itself. We should surely demand reorientation of economic thinking in that direction, so that we are not requiring extra taxes on income. Max von Thun is suggesting that the pension funds be required to invest 25% of NEW pension income in the economy, and that the huge amount, 27 bn, lying dormant in ISAs could be used for a capital wealth fund though keeping security for withdrawals. He calculates that taxing income from wealth and changing the tax rate on relief from pensions could each raise 12 bn, with ending VAT exemption on financial services 8 bn more. Dizzying sums! And the Labour Party is being too timid and too small in just trying neither to tax nor borrow more. This is surely offering a way ahead for our own economic policy to develop: the money needed for growth IS available, but tax-and-spend can be forgotten.
Naomi Klein argues in her book This Changes Everything
“You have been told the market will save us, when in fact the addiction to profit and growth is digging us in deeper every day. You have been told it’s impossible to get off fossil fuels when in fact we know exactly how to do it – it just requires breaking every rule in the “free-market” playbook: reining in corporate power, rebuilding local economies and reclaiming our democracies.
You have also been told that humanity is too greedy and selfish to rise to this challenge. In fact, all around the world, the fight back for the next economy is already succeeding in ways both surprising and inspiring.
Climate change, Klein argues, is a civilizational wake-up call, a powerful message delivered in the language of fires, floods, storms, and droughts. Confronting it is no longer about changing the light bulbs. It’s about changing the world – before the world changes so drastically that no one is safe.”
One key issue, however, is that while the Western consumers must do all they can, achieving planetary net zero will not be decided by the decisions of European or even western governments outside the USA. It will be decided by policies adopted by the big users of fossil fuels in China, USA, India, Russia and elsewhere i.e. by the countries emitting the greatest volumes of carbon into the atmosphere Top 10 CO 2 -emitting countries in the world
@ Katharine,
The problem with the argumnents in the Youtube link is in the idea that all you need to do is raise the money by taxing the wealthy and hey presto the Govt has what you term the “dizzying sums” it needs to address the poverty issue. Yet, we don’t need “dizzying sums”. We do need to effectively utilise the available resources in the economy.
This is not to say we shouldn’t tax the wealthy. We certainly should to reduce inequality but not because we need their money per se. The purpose of taxation is to prevent too much spending in the economy. However if the rich aren’t spending there’s no immediate advantage to giving them an increased tax bill. It doesn’t increase the government’s spending ability.
But, just to repeat, we should still give them the bill anyway! I’d say for socialist reasons but non-socialists may well disagree!
Mistake – it was Richard Murphy who made the striking suggestions for raising funds from private wealth – mentioning that there is £15.2 trillion there, a stunning total – not Max von Thun (apologies, Richard) – though all the participants contributed very well.
Peter: I am not sure that the ‘available resources’ will continue to be well up to the ever-growing needs of the Health Service and social care. But whether or not, I am with you in wanting redistribution of resources. I think there is a huge imbalance now in this country between the wealth of the capitalists, companies and people, and the income of the mass of the working population, even with state support, and this inequality, I believe striking in the Western world, ought to be addressed soon. Is the forthcoming government up to it? We should lean on them to take it up.
@ Katharine,
Richard Murphy doesn’t seem to be able to make up his mind whether or not he supports MMT. He seems to blow hot and cold on the subject.
If he’s blowing hot he’ll be saying that the limit of what we can do is defined by the resources available to us. This includes the extraction of real resources like oil and gas, plus the number of people who are willing and able to be doctors, teachers, nurses etc and also the number of other people who are needed to do all the other necessary jobs in the economy. There’s no getting around this fundamental point. These set the limits on what any government can do.
If he’s blowing cold he’ll be saying that we need to raise the money first, and one way of doing this is to tax the rich. Theoretically we could give every person on the UK rich list a £1 bn tax bill. If they paid it we’d see the governments debt fall by £1bn for each payment. It prevents them spending that money at some time in the future. Both are reasons for doing just that. The point that MMT economists would make, though, is that it doesn’t create any more real resources in the short term. Therefore, spending money raised from wealth taxes is potentially just as inflationary as what some would say was “printing the money” even though it’s nearly all done in a computer these days.
I think in reality BOTH limits apply. If the Government is to spend money, then it has to think about where the money is going to come from (tax or borrowing/’printing’) and what the economic consequences of that will be; but also you need to consider whether the economy has the ‘real’ resources available to provide whatever the money is going to be spent on – if those resources don’t exist, then inflation and bad things are inevitable. That latter point is a particular issue today when the economy seems to be working at capacity: Notably, we largely have full employment amongst people who are able and want to work, which begs the question, how can we produce more stuff? Who will produce it? (I think part of the answer is that if we want better standards of living/to deal with poverty/etc. then we HAVE to start asking why so many people of working age are either choosing not to work or are apparently unable to work, and what can be done to reduce that number).
@ SimonR,
I’m in agreement with you when you say:
“but also you need to consider whether the economy has the ‘real’ resources available to provide whatever the money is going to be spent on – if those resources don’t exist, then inflation and bad things are inevitable.”
This can still be true even if the money is somehow raised in taxation. Especially if we are in state of near full employment. The type of taxation then does matter. If someone is going to get more it means someone else is then going to have to make do with less. What you say about people not working is also a valid point. If we want our elderly people to be better cared for we need the carers to do that. Money is only a means to an end. £’s don’t in themselves change any bandages or empty any any bedpans!
Where we might disagree is in what happens when the economy isn’t in a state of full employment and there is unused spare capacity.
Domestic resources set the limit on what can be produced in the UK, but needed resources including food and energy are global. The sequence of government spending is firstly impose a tax liability on taxpayers, secondly spend into the economy and thirdly collect tax liabilities in the current year or future years. The budgeting is not dissimilar to the operation of a credit card – first set a credit limit, second spend as needed and then collect repayments with the outstanding balance that can be serviced determined in large part by the level of interest costs. Government spending is enabled by tax collections in much the same way as current credit card spending is enabled by subsequent repayments. All government spending is a taxpayer liability, now or in the future.
Economics focuses on economic growth and the efficient allocation of scare resources but pays insufficient attention to the distribution of wealth, which is a key aspect of political economy. Taxes (as well as being necessary to contain inflation) serve to enable transfer payments that redistribute income to satisfy basic needs in the form of state pensions and other social security payments and hence play a critical role in the management of distribution and alleviation of poverty.
The orderly management of the economy requires that the bulk of day to day spending be financed by tax collections and that future consumption in the form of capital spending be financed by future taxation i.e. deferred by borrowing.
Goods and services for consumption today should be mainly financed by current taxes. Goods for consumption in the future like new housing, hospitals, schools etc should be financed by borrowing. That provides a basis for a sustainable economy at full employment and inter-generational equity that is not over-consuming natural resources today at the expense of future consumption.
I think the Green book revival and focus in net zero is to be welcomed. In terms of the political debate on taxation, Rishi Sunak recently commented “The best tax cut, though, that I can deliver right now for the country is to halve inflation.” This prompted Baroness Jenny Jones to tweet “Sunak is economically illiterate. That’s really worrying in a PM.” Twitter
Some Conservative ministers still seem to be pushing for a pre-election tax cuts despite all the warnings against such a policy Tories have no room for tax cuts despite £52bn a year stealth rise, says IFS
I don’t suppose Joe and I will ever agree on how the economy works. The Government might have what just possibly could be described as a “credit card” with the BoE but it isn’t anything like the Visa or Mastercards that we’re familiar with in our own finances!