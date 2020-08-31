Ed Davey announces key appointments on Twitter

Ed Davey has started to make his announcements of his shadow cabinet on Twitter.

Layla Moran made a huge impression during the leadership campaign and has been rewarded with a promotion to Foreign Affairs Spokesperson. https://twitter.com/LaylaMoran/status/1300410349913608194?s=20

Delighted to announce the @LibDems spokespeople for the great offices of state: My friend @LaylaMoran has agreed to take a role in my top team. As Foreign Affairs Spokesperson she will bring the energy and enthusiasm she brings to all her work & hold Dominic Raab to account.

1/4 — Ed Davey MP 🔶🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) August 31, 2020

I can see an education dimension to this as well in terms of supporting education, especially for women and girls, around the world.

Pleased to have accepted the role of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson for the @LibDems. I look forward to speaking up for marginalised groups, human rights and Britain’s place in the world, and to holding this Government to account at a time when we need to be building bridges. — Layla Moran 🔶 (@LaylaMoran) August 31, 2020

Christine Jardine takes up her third major office of state in three years. She covered Jo Swinson’s maternity leave at Foreign Affairs in 2018 and has been Home Affairs spokesperson for the last year. She is now the first woman to become Treasury spokesperson. As a former journalist, she will see this role very much in terms of stories and not numbers and will be able to articulate our liberal vision for a society that is fairer and values wellbeing.

Delighted to take on this important role innEd’s team for @LibDems looking forward to getting to work on that greener, fairer UK. #libdems https://t.co/OUU3yOzvlK — Christine Jardine (@cajardineMP) August 31, 2020

And taking on Christine’s old portfolio at Home Affairs, Alistair Carmichael emerges from his Whiply shadows. It’s not clear if he will still be Chief Whip as well. We’ll have to wait and see.

The Home Affairs brief is one he has held twice before, briefly in 2006 under Menzies Campbell and between 2015 and 2016 under Tim Farron.

Watch this space for news of the rest of the top team when it comes.

