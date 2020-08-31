Working from home – better for the economy long-term?

Full disclosure – the author has been working from home since mid-March.
With increasing pressure being placed upon office workers to return to their town and city centre offices, in order to save the economy, little attention seems to have been paid to the flip side of having hundreds of thousands of workers operating from their homes. The imminent death of Pret, and of small businesses in the urban cores, is being waved at us as a means of provoking us to go back to our daily commute.
Yet, yesterday, evidence emerged that, whilst there is undoubtedly damage occurring, there have been some benefits too. Setting aside some of the personal benefits – money saved on commuting (in my case, the equivalent of 9% of my gross salary), better work/life balance, greater flexibility in terms of working hours – independent retailers are reporting improved turnover, new customers and are hesitantly optimistic about their prospects if the change of working practices sticks.
There is plenty of evidence too that households are using the savings generated to pay off debt, particularly credit card debt, thus improving long term financial resilience. Bad news for the financial sector, perhaps, but a start on rebalancing the economy away from its reliance on the financial sector.
And yes, there has been a downside for those employed in the service and retail sectors. Ironically though, most of those staff are increasingly having to commute into town and city centres to serve those office workers who are… commuting into town and city centres. If both are staying put, there should be increasing opportunities for service sector employment in smaller towns and suburbs. People will still need to have their hair cut, or buy a sandwich, or buy clothes.
If people don’t have to work in towns and cities, pressure on housing stock is likely to reduce, thus taking some of the heat out of house prices. There are plenty of towns and rural areas that suddenly become much more viable and attractive to people looking for a home, where house prices are relatively affordable, and an influx of younger office workers would boost the local economy.
The impact on our transport system might be positive too. Without the sort of peak travel we have now, carbon emissions would be reduced, public transport could operate with less vehicles and rolling stock than it does currently.
The problem we have is, how do we manage the transition? It may be that selective targeting of support is necessary going forward, although the scope to open new businesses in small towns is probably quite good, if the number of empty shop fronts is anything to go by. Business rates and rents are undoubtedly cheaper in, say Stowmarket, than they are in inner London, thus prices could be lowered whilst maintaining, or possibly even increasing, profit levels.
As liberals, we have argued that the economy is unbalanced, that it is too dependent on particular sectors and parts of the country in comparison with more successful economies. Is working from home a chance to rebalance?
Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice, and has worked in an office since 1986.
Have you forgotten? The real issue of working from home is the stranded assets left behind in those huge empty offices. And the financiers don’t like stranded, valueless assets.
We have a double challenge
1. Make working from home convenient and efficient – space, equipment and communication
2. Somehow reduce big office asset values and build up home asset values.
Now how to do that?
I have been working at home for around 24 years now, and I totally agree with all the points Mark makes.
In addition the carbon emissions are greatly reduced by people not having to travel to an office. Essential journeys become more local, so greener trnasport can be used: electric cars, bicycles, walking.
In the longer term the design of housing needs to be considered – how it enables people to work from home. This must be coupled with reviving local centres to allow people to meet their neighbours and take part in local activities – working at home can be isolating.
Good and reliable fast broadband is also obviously essential.
There is one key to managing the transition to more local working, which will take time. Meanwhile, sandwich-makers (etc) will be unemployed. What needs to change is our disgracefully low rate of unemployment pay. We need to be able to give real support to people undergoing the transition to more local working, and the current rate of unemployment benefit does not go anywhere in meeting that need. Assistance with start-up finance also needs to be available.
Its hardly surprising that our Government & their tame Media should equate Change with Disaster but as usual they are failing to think things through. If they are serious about getting Commuters back to their Offices then it will have to be on crowded Buses & Trains; the Road Network is already near its maximum capacity during the Peaks – it cant take Millions more Cars.
The transition is going to be hard & lots of Firms will go bust but there are some relatively easy things Government can do to help like making it much easier to claim Benefits & raising them to more realistic levels – theres a Libdem Campaign theme waiting for us to use.
There will be lots of empty Offices but they could be converted to Housing – we could go back to an earlier models of City Life where people actually live in the Centres.
I did wonder why there was such pressure coming from the Government to go into offices untill someone on the radio pointed out that people weren’t picking up a copy of their daily newspaper if they didn’t commute in to work!!!
Figures from BBC news indicate that people are on average over 10% more productive working from home.
For a while I did a daily commute of over an hour in each direction and it was knackering! And you spend the first hour in the office recovering! And not much happens on a Friday in an office.
It’s clear that post Covid home working will rise from 10% pre-covid to well above 30%.
And there will be more “semi hone” work.
There’s already strong demand for office space in smaller towns and people will work between those remotely rather than going into bigger cities
And people will go into the office 2 or 3 days a week and we urgently need a flexible “carnet style” season ticket to enable that – if the government really want to help
As it is takeaway coffee and sandwiches are one of life’s biggest rip-offs at say a fiver against under 20p if I pop into the kitchen and make them myself!
One of my relatives works for the govn, one of their revenue generating rather than spending divisions, he has been working from home (the computer logs his time but it is quite flexible in nature) and the bosses have now decided to abandon an impending expansion of the office space and keep people working remotely. This should actually mean more people working for the department but less non-salary expenses so a win-win at a time of ever increasing unemployment. Yes, devastating for caterers and the like but they will just have to use their energy and brains to come up with a new angle.
Locally, a lot of shops have closed up (after getting their free 10 or 25k grant from the govn!) but it is good to see that many of the shops have already been filled with new businesses, different in nature to the ones that have closed. Never underestimate the flexibility of the self-employed and small businesses nor the powerful forces of the market.
An exciting policy for the new leadership would be how to meld high tech makers with the high street environment, technology of 3D printing taking us full circle back to a time when low scale manufacturing was possible in small spaces. A radical reform of the tax system to take out costs such as business rates and employer’s NI in favour of a transaction tax might be a good starting point, expanded further once bedded in to get rid of council tax and VAT (and even the TV licence). Town centres full of “shophouses” with the owners/renters living upstairs and running a creative business downstairs would give a much needed twist to High Streets that are often interchangeable in terms of shopping experiences.
Technology can enable this going forward but it needs to be encouraged by a much less confiscatory tax system and high overheads at the lower levels of start-ups (the other side is less need for govn handouts).
@ Mark V,
Yes, it is certainly better for the economy, and the environment, for everyone to work as close to home as possible. The effort of long commutes is also wasted effort. There’s less traffic on the roads and less pressure our public transport infrastructure. Workers will use the money previously spent on petrol and train fares on something else. Our economy isn’t fundamentally about supporting the sales of Mocha Coffee and packaged sandwiches to office workers.
“There is plenty of evidence too that households are using the savings generated to pay off debt, particularly credit card debt, thus improving long term financial resilience.”
Yes. But this will only be true if Governments understand what’s happening in the wider economy. The same thing happened after the 2008 GFC. There was a tendency in the Private Domestic Sector, then, to pay off debt too. In other words the PDS was running a surplus. As were our overseas trading partners. So, by the rules of sectoral balances the Govt had to be in significant and increased deficit.
The same thing is happening again. ie increased govt deficits and debts. If the Govt reacts in the same way as the Coalition government reacted, and introduce economic austerity in an attempt to reduce their deficits and debts, we’ll be in big trouble.
But I’m moderately hopeful that won’t happen.