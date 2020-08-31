Working from home – better for the economy long-term?

Full disclosure – the author has been working from home since mid-March.

With increasing pressure being placed upon office workers to return to their town and city centre offices, in order to save the economy, little attention seems to have been paid to the flip side of having hundreds of thousands of workers operating from their homes. The imminent death of Pret, and of small businesses in the urban cores, is being waved at us as a means of provoking us to go back to our daily commute.

Yet, yesterday, evidence emerged that, whilst there is undoubtedly damage occurring, there have been some benefits too. Setting aside some of the personal benefits – money saved on commuting (in my case, the equivalent of 9% of my gross salary), better work/life balance, greater flexibility in terms of working hours – independent retailers are reporting improved turnover, new customers and are hesitantly optimistic about their prospects if the change of working practices sticks.

There is plenty of evidence too that households are using the savings generated to pay off debt, particularly credit card debt, thus improving long term financial resilience. Bad news for the financial sector, perhaps, but a start on rebalancing the economy away from its reliance on the financial sector.

And yes, there has been a downside for those employed in the service and retail sectors. Ironically though, most of those staff are increasingly having to commute into town and city centres to serve those office workers who are… commuting into town and city centres. If both are staying put, there should be increasing opportunities for service sector employment in smaller towns and suburbs. People will still need to have their hair cut, or buy a sandwich, or buy clothes.

If people don’t have to work in towns and cities, pressure on housing stock is likely to reduce, thus taking some of the heat out of house prices. There are plenty of towns and rural areas that suddenly become much more viable and attractive to people looking for a home, where house prices are relatively affordable, and an influx of younger office workers would boost the local economy.

The impact on our transport system might be positive too. Without the sort of peak travel we have now, carbon emissions would be reduced, public transport could operate with less vehicles and rolling stock than it does currently.

The problem we have is, how do we manage the transition? It may be that selective targeting of support is necessary going forward, although the scope to open new businesses in small towns is probably quite good, if the number of empty shop fronts is anything to go by. Business rates and rents are undoubtedly cheaper in, say Stowmarket, than they are in inner London, thus prices could be lowered whilst maintaining, or possibly even increasing, profit levels.

As liberals, we have argued that the economy is unbalanced, that it is too dependent on particular sectors and parts of the country in comparison with more successful economies. Is working from home a chance to rebalance?

Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice, and has worked in an office since 1986.