Ed Davey calls for action to help those struggling with rising bills

As inflation falls to 6.8%, Lib Dem Leader Ed Davey appeared on Sky News this morning to give our party’s reaction:

While it was positive news that prices aren’t using quite so fast, he said, but they are rising fast, faster than they are in many other countries and faster than they have for many, many years.

Families and pensioners when they go and do their shopping, when they get their energy bill, when they pay their mortgage, their rents, they are still seeing them go up by huge amounts. And what is worrying Liberal Democrats today is that this month’s inflation figures will be used to calculate rail fares for next year and we are calling for a freeze as some way of helping people who are really really struggling.

Challenged that the Government has to balance the books, Ed said that we always do balance the books and go to the country with a fully costed manifesto, compared to the Conservatives who have been reckless with Government money and that’s why the country is in such a mess.

I listen to Conservative ministers and they seem so out of touch with the realities that most families and pensioners are facing. When we talk about these sorts of figures they seem quite complacent and give themselves a pat on the back when families are really struggling out there. I just want a Government that seems to care a bit more and this lot just don’t.

Let’s just pause a minute there. This “families and pensioners” phrase irks me a bit. It isn’t quite as bad as the awful “hard working families”, but it completely ignores a huge swathe of people who are struggling just as much as the soft Tory voters in the blue wall seats we are going after. They like the “families and pensioners” language because it has a comforting ring of deserving poor about it but that’s no excuse.

We need to make sure that the young people struggling to get by on low incomes, earning less and getting less in benefits despite living costs being just as high feel included, or the growing number of single person households with only themselves to rely on.

What’s wrong with just using people? Our mission as Liberal Democrats is to build a fair, free and open society where NO-ONE is enslaved by poverty, ignorance and conformity and our language should reflect that universality. We have so many good ideas that would help all people who are struggling so it seems a shame to limit our language.

Rant over and back to the interview. Ed was challenged that our plans to help people were not realistic. He said:

The real world is that the economy is struggling and we need to get people back to work. If you took up Liberal Democrat ideas to boost the economy, you would get more people using public transport which is more important for our economy, for the environment and so you have many benefits. I just think the Government is so out of touch. They don’t seem to get how the combination of price rises, mortgages, rents, energy bells railway fares, is hitting people. We’ve calculated that a commuter family is going to be clobbered by an extra bill of £300 every month due to the combination of mortgage, food and rail fares. This is a huge amount and when I hear government ministers saying they can’t do anything. They could do something but they don’t. The fact that they don’t backs up my argument that they are out of touch and don’t care.

He was asked whether the energy price cap should be rethought as it harmed competition:

Well I am worried about energy prices going in to this Winter. There’s a real concern that rather than going down they are going to go up again and we think there should be more competition but we think there should be targeted help for all those struggling through what’s called the Warm Homes Discount or Winter Fuel Allowance. We need to make sure that people are not going to be hit this Winter and end up being cold as well as not being able to afford their bills.

And our help would get to them in advance and we have ideas to fund it:

Liberal Democrats have led the argument on things like the windfall tax on oil and gas companies to provide the money so that we can help people and businesses. Liberal Democrats have led the argument on things like an energy cap freeze to help people. Ideas like that resonate with people and they look at the Government and just can’t believe that they aren’t taking action.

He was then asked about our plan to help people with rising mortgages. Isn’t the mortgage market starting to correct itself?

Well after the Liz Truss budget which sent mortgage rates sky high and caused a lot of the turmoil we’ve seen ever since for mortgage holders and pensioners. What Liberal Democrats are saying is that for those whose homes are likely to be repossessed and who are likely to be homeless, that is the moment to provide help with our mortgage support fund. Our fund is built on ideas which used to happen. It’s built on good practice from the past. The fact that the Conservatives don’t want to act just shows that they are out of touch and don’t want to help people.

Overall, it was a good interview, on one hand portraying the Government as out of touch and uncaring while showing how we would help people with various living costs.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings