Trump Georgia indictment – this is different

By | Tue 15th August 2023 - 10:45 am

It’s easy to think that the latest Trump indictment in Georgia is more of the same – 41 more charges to add to his existing 78 – and that people have grown numb to all of this.

But the Georgia charges are significantly different in several ways.

Trump won’t be able to pardon his way out of any conviction, he’s charged with 18 other defendants, it’s a sprawling case involving conspiracy and racketeering, he’ll probably be mugshotted, the trial will be televised etc etc.

Bloomberg (register to read) examines the five significant ways that "Georgia is different", including this:

Testimony From Victims – The indictment tells a gripping tale about the impact of election-fraud claims by Trump allies on ordinary people. State lawmakers heard testimony in December 2020 from Giuliani, who claimed to have “ample evidence” the election was stolen, 10,000 dead people voted, and election workers counted a suitcase of illegal ballots. He said two poll workers, Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, passed USB drives as if they were “vials of heroin or cocaine.” The women were passing a ginger mint, investigators later determined in debunking the claims.

