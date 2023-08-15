Paul Walter

LibLink: Mark Pack on Sunak’s ‘war on woke’

By | Tue 15th August 2023 - 9:16 am

The Guardian has an article asking “Can Sunak’s rightwing war on ‘woke’, migrants and the environment save the Tories?” with contributions from a panel including our own President, Mark Pack:

It is, after all, the Liberal Democrats – not the rightwing populists of Reform – who have taken four seats off the government with record-breaking swings in byelections this parliament. The message from voters to Lib-Dem canvassers in those contests was very consistent. It was about the NHS and the cost of living, about sewage and failing public services. It was about being fed up with the Conservatives, their lockdown parties and their failures on the mainstream issues.

That’s borne out by pollsters too. The cost of living and the NHS are consistently the top-rated issues. Even Conservative voters want the most polluting vehicles to pay higher taxes and Conservatives are more supportive of the 2050 net zero target than voters in general.

A government punching down on vulnerable people or trashing green policies isn’t what voters in those four by-election wins were looking for. That is a political route to failure.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist and member of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in LibLink.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Jeff
    Apple, Google, Meta and X (formerly Twitter) among others have all based their global headquarters at Dublin’s “Silicon Docks.” European headqua...
  • Suzanne Fletcher
    Our party has a lot of important, feasible, radical and even party approved policy on this dreadful crisis, but I am not hearing it. We know the media do not h...
  • Steve Trevethan
    Thank you for differentiating the refugee question! 1) Simplify, clarify and fully staff the administrative systems 2) Enable the accepted refugees to settle ...
  • Roland
    >” high inflation and the attempt by the world’s central banks to control inflation by raising interest banks.” But we didn’t have high infla...
  • Joe Bourke
    David Raw, I will leave the Hamiltonian leaflet to those in the local party who know best. For the election next year my suggested key manifesto pledges and l...