Reality barges into Small Boats Week

As commemorative weeks go, it’s been a bad one for Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman. They waited all year for Small Boats Week only to have it spoiled by Leftie Lawyers, so-called fire safety ‘experts’ and an outbreak of lethal bacteria.

On top of that, they suddenly had half the country shouting at them about human rights, compassion and other foreign ideas after six people drowned in the Channel.

Never mind that they had done what their base wanted and blocked safe passages for refugees, given the French state-of-the-art kit to harass the migrants and even bought the immigrants a yacht.

Ok, not exactly a yacht but close enough, right? They spent £1.6bn and then, inexplicably, no one wanted to move into their Barge of Death.

You have to feel for them – no one had ever organised a Small Boats Week before, so they were in uncharted waters. Even if they’d had a map, how could they be expected to know what ‘Danger – Rocks’ meant, let alone ‘Danger – Moral and Ethical Hazard’?

You may accuse them of setting sail without, a skipper, a rudder or even a destination, but what you have to understand about the Tories is that their approach to disaster planning is quite literal.

Whether you are talking about the Asylum Crisis, the Sewage Crisis, the Housing Crisis, the Cost of Living Crisis or the Climate Crisis, the government knows that failing to plan is the first step in winging it. It gives ministers, backbenchers and tabloid hacks free rein to make up policy on the hoof – what could possibly go wrong?

You may fret that a backlog of 175,000 asylum cases, costing the government £6m a day in temporary accommodation fees, is a sure-fire indication that something has gone wrong with their immigration policy, but the government knows it’s money well spent.

You see, they have a cunning plan. It turns out if you make them wait long enough, even the most desperate people in the world will give up hope, as evidence the fact that 55% of asylum cases that were ‘resolved’ in the first three months of 2023 were actually cases where the applicants withdrew their claims.

What’s more, the government knows as well as anyone that the global refugee crisis will only get worse with climate change, which is why they feel the urgent need to establish a precedent now by pushing back on the tide of desperation while it’s still small enough to manage.

What’s needed, of course, is a global immigration policy that would share the burden of settling the millions, possibly billions, of refugees who will soon be fleeing ecosystem collapse and political chaos, but the Tories know in their hearts that Britain, being an island, need never utter the phrase ‘global cooperation for the greater good’.

Absent a global policy, Britain is in desperate need of a national policy, preferably one based on evidence and common sense, but don’t hold your breath. The phrase ‘Stop the small boats’ has graduated from mere slogan to religious catechism, something to be repeated over and over again to drown out the pernicious effects of rational critique.

Even the seemingly obvious solution – hiring more staff to assess asylum claims – is submerged beneath the relentless waves of pseudo logic. Hiring more staff and improving the assessment process would result in more refugees being given settled status, which might sound like a good idea to the ordinary compassionate soul but Sunak and Braverman, in their fevered imaginations, see not one but two traps in this.

Firstly, they hallucinate that clearing the backlog will magically create more political strife in the countries from which refugees are fleeing, thus driving more migrants to seek sanctuary in the UK.

Secondly, that refugees who gain settled status will become a drain on the public purse, as if people who were sufficiently motivated to flee their countries and make the perilous journey to the UK would be content to survive on the meagre rations which pass for state benefits.

The idea that migrants might want to work – say, building homes, staffing the NHS or cleaning up our befouled environment, for instance – seems beyond the comprehension of our esteemed leaders.

To them, it’s just another example of liberal nonsense – another foreign idea that can be safely ignored as it slowly sinks beneath the waves.

* Tom Reeve is a Liberal Democrat councillor in Kingston upon Thames