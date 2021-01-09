Caron Lindsay

Ed Davey volunteers to help with Covid vaccine

By | Sat 9th January 2021 - 8:55 am

Our Ed has got himself in the Sun two weeks in a row.

He has signed up to the paper’s scheme to provide volunteers to help with the rollout of the Covid vaccine.

It is certainly going to be some job to get this vaccine rolled out.

My Dad, who has just turned 75, got his first jab this week. It is such a relief. I don’t think I will even start to rest easy until my Mum and husband have had theirs, though.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

One Comment

  • John David Raw 9th Jan '21 - 9:09am

    “Our Ed has got himself in the Sun two weeks in a row.”

    On page 3 ?

