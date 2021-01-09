Ed Davey volunteers to help with Covid vaccine

Our Ed has got himself in the Sun two weeks in a row.

He has signed up to the paper’s scheme to provide volunteers to help with the rollout of the Covid vaccine.

I'm really proud to join this effort as a Volunteer Responder for the Jabs Army. Getting these vaccines out is so important and we're all going to have to pull together to get through this difficult time.https://t.co/h1CO0IJxl4 — Ed Davey MP 🔶🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) January 8, 2021

It is certainly going to be some job to get this vaccine rolled out.

My Dad, who has just turned 75, got his first jab this week. It is such a relief. I don’t think I will even start to rest easy until my Mum and husband have had theirs, though.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings