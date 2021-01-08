Observations of an expat: Banana America

Embed from Getty Images

Donald J. Trump’s political career is very likely over. But Trumpism lives on.

The disrupter-in-chief, conspiracy theorist extraordinaire and the world’s most outstanding example of a self-deluded politician has finally gone too far.

He clearly incited thousands of supporters to march on the seat of American government in an attempt coerce elected representatives into overturning the election result. The assault on the US Capitol while senators and congressmen met to confirm the results of the November vote, was an attempted coup, insurrection, sedition and treason.

Trump’s baseless claims that the election was a fraud were the inspiration behind the riots. His speech – and that of Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump Jr and others – clearly incited the crowd. His actions were a clear breach of his oath to protect and defend the US constitution.

The events of 6 January, and the two months that preceded it, set a frightening precedent which undermines democracy in America. And because the United States is seen as both the cradle and protector and chief advocate of global democratic values, it undermines laudable efforts to make other governments more representative.

The United States now looks more like a banana republic of the sort it regularly criticises than the “shining city on the hill” that it claims to be.

As awful as the Capitol Hill riots were, even more disturbing are the results of Hill HarrisX opinion poll conducted on 6-7 January. According to this survey 59 percent of the voters polled disapproved of Trump’s handling of the riots. Great, you might say, that is a clear majority. But the flip side is that 41 percent of the electorate approved of Trump’s actions.

Despite the fact that the riot was a clear attempt to undermine the constitution, the rule of law and the democratic processes of government, a whopping 41 percent of the electorate thought Trump did the right thing.

That is Trump’s legacy: A hard core alliance of evangelicals, White supremacists, paranoid conspiracy theorists, gun rights activists, libertarians and far-right politicians. Each of these groups on their own are too small to be an effective political voice. But united under the banner of Trumpism they remain a powerful force even without their cult figure leader.

At the root of their grievance is racism and what they view as the American economic decline. Race and ethnicity has been a defining factor in American politics since its earliest days. It is the unpalatable fruit of centuries of slavery, the Civil War, Jim Crow, segregation, the civil rights movement and now the Black Lives Matter and its backlash.

It is not just African-Americans who have felt the brunt. Jim Crow laws were extended to Native Americans. Ethnic Japanese were interned during World War Two. Chinese labourers were deported after building the railroads. In the 1856 presidential elections the anti-Catholic, anti-immigrant, xenophobic Native American Party won 21.6 percent of the population vote. Racism is part of America’s national DNA. It will not go away, or at least not easily.

Mixed with the racist heritage is a contemporary economic decline. America is still the world’s largest economy—just. But its share of the global GDP has shrunk from a high point of 28.69 percent in 1960 to 24.4% in 2020. Not a huge drop but it has meant fewer jobs and opportunities in the rust belt which stretches from the Midwest/Great Lakes region to Western Pennsylvania, Ohio and Appalachia. The concept that each succeeding American generation will by right be better off than their parents is now considered a thing of the past.

These conditions are facts that remain regardless of who sits in the Oval Office. They are social and economic realities and will continue to provide fertile ground for demagogic populists prepared to exploit it for their own political ambitions.

Those populists are easy to identify. They are, for a start, the senators and congressmen who voted to contest the elections despite the attack on Capitol Hill. At the top of the list are Senator Ted Cruz from Texas and Missouri senator Josh Hawley. Both men see the populist mantle slipping from the shoulders of Donald Trump and are positioning themselves to win the support of Trump’s base by supporting the president’s conspiracy theories.

The fact is, that every time Cruz, Hawley and others look in the mirror, their naked ambition sees a president staring back at them. Trump set the precedent of riding roughshod over the constitution and the rule of law. The danger is that whomever replaces him will see political capital in continuing the trend.

* American expat journalist Tom Arms is a regular contributor and author of the forthcoming book “America: Made in Britain.”