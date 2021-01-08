How Ed Davey could lead for a Citizens’ Britain in 2021

At the end of last year, Ian Kearns and I published a short report called Citizens’ Britain: a radical agenda for the 2020s. The title was in homage to Paddy Ashdown’s book of the same title from 1989, and the core of the approach remains exactly the same: we see the task of liberalism today as being to put more power in more people’s hands. We quote Paddy to start the report:

A society cannot be free and is very unlikely to be successful for long unless the men and women in it have real power to determine their own destiny. The one thing that unfailingly gives me satisfaction in politics is to watch those who have been taught they are the subject of others’ power, rise to meet the challenge of power in their own hands – and then be unbelieving at what they are able to do.

The tools and the methods do change with the times, however. So in the spirit of making this tangible, and building on what they are already doing, here are three proposals for Ed and the HQ team as they rebuild the party.

1. Care is a good focus – but do it with people, not just for them

It’s clear that Ed is staking a lot on the issue of care, and with good reason. His own story makes him highly credible, and it is a huge priority issue with the public (even ahead of Covid, according to some research).

A Citizens’ Britain approach could equip us to work on this in a big, inclusive, participatory way. I’d love to see us launch a “National Care Conversation”, gathering stories of personal experiences from carers and those who depend on it; generating ideas for the future of care from everywhere (perhaps working in partnership with the brilliant Social Care Future campaign); and then tasking an independent Citizens’ Assembly, representative of the national population, to make recommendations as to what policies should be enacted.

We could then respond to these recommendations at our conference, with a view to adopting them as our policy. This would frame us as the party that aimed to put power in more people’s hands, in the context of this vital issue.

2. Talk about power

A Citizens’ Britain approach also make us broaden out beyond care, though. Decentralisation and the distribution of power would become the heart of our agenda. We would position ourselves as the party of community power, reclaiming and reimagining the Community Politics of the 1980s for the present day – not just as a campaigning tactic, but as the core of our whole approach.

The first thing this would do is give us a clear angle on the local and national elections coming up this year: that more power needs to come out of Whitehall and into these places. This is a huge opportunity. A recent report found that the proportion of the population who felt equipped to get involved in their local area increased by 16% between February and September 2020.

The Conservative government is failing horribly on this, from test and trace to vaccines. Labour are still a centralising, big state party, so it is distinctive. And perhaps most importantly, the SNP are also vulnerable: within Scotland, their failures are a result of dramatically centralising power away from the local level, and even some of the greatest advocates of independence are starting to raise questions.

3. Make members the heroes

The third proposal I would make as part of the Citizens’ Britain agenda would be for Ed to position himself differently as a communicator of the party – to act not as a figurehead, in the traditional role of party leader, but as a spotlight.

What I mean by this is that Ed should use his platform to raise up others from across the party: the people who are already living out this Citizens’ Britain. This is in Ed’s nature. For example, he started the Party’s Community Task Force almost immediately at the start of the pandemic. I was proud to be part of it, and had the joy of interviewing people like Josh Babarinde, whose Eastbourne team checked in with over 5000 vulnerable local people in the first lockdown; Jo Conchie, who founded the remarkable Good Neighbour Winsford campaign; and more as we created the Community Champions Hall of Fame (later featured in the Daily Mail).

If Ed used his platform to celebrate the stories of what these people have been doing all over the country, the public would quickly see what a diverse, community-oriented, leader-ful party we are – and I think they would find that very attractive.

* Jon Alexander is a member of the council of the Social Liberal Forum and of Sevenoaks, Dartford and Gravesham Liberal Democrats