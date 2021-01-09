What took you so long, Twitter?

For years now we’ve rolled our eyes around mid morning when Donald Trump woke up and found his phone and Twitter app. “Oh god, what now?” we would groan as we read the latest instalment of populist bile.

This week, entirely predictably, it all got dangerous and people lost their lives. Families are mourning loved ones whose deaths were entirely preventable. And the events which led up to them were highly predictable.

Twitter, who have for years hosted his most outrageous statements without taking action finally lost patience with Trump, permanently banning him from their platform, citing his tweets about the inauguration.and his praising of the people who stormed the Capitol as “American Patriots”. They felt that he simply could not be trusted to keep his word about orderly transitions of power. His video late on Thursday night was clearly not sincere. You could see that he didn’t mean a word he was saying. I said when I saw it that it was like a hostage video. He really did not want to be saying those things.

The whole justification for Twitter’s decision is set out here in stark terms. They based their ruling on two tweets that he posted yesterday, praising his supporters and announcing that he would not be going to Joe Biden’s inauguration on 20th January.

We assessed the two Tweets referenced above under our Glorification of Violence policy, which aims to prevent the glorification of violence that could inspire others to replicate violent acts and determined that they were highly likely to encourage and inspire people to replicate the criminal acts that took place at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. This determination is based on a number of factors, including: President Trump’s statement that he will not be attending the Inauguration is being received by a number of his supporters as further confirmation that the election was not legitimate and is seen as him disavowing his previous claim made via two Tweets (1, 2) by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Dan Scavino, that there would be an “orderly transition” on January 20th.

The second Tweet may also serve as encouragement to those potentially considering violent acts that the Inauguration would be a “safe” target, as he will not be attending.

The use of the words “American Patriots” to describe some of his supporters is also being interpreted as support for those committing violent acts at the US Capitol.

The mention of his supporters having a “GIANT VOICE long into the future” and that “They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!” is being interpreted as further indication that President Trump does not plan to facilitate an “orderly transition” and instead that he plans to continue to support, empower, and shield those who believe he won the election.

Plans for future armed protests have already begun proliferating on and off-Twitter, including a proposed secondary attack on the US Capitol and state capitol buildings on January 17, 2021.

I think Twitter have made absolutely the right decision. It’s not about disagreement with someone’s views. It’s about a platform being used to incite illegal acts. If Ed Davey had said the same as Trump, I’d have wanted him thrown off too. Not, of course, that such calculated incitement of criminality would ever enter Ed’s head.

But even then, nobody has the right to be published anywhere. I can’t just demand a column in the Telegraph or the Spectator because I feel like it. The editors of every publication, including this one, have the right to decide what is appropriate for them. They are not copy and pasters, obliged to print everything that is submitted.

If I had been Twitter, though, I’d have been a bit more assertive with him over the years. He has used that platform to shower gratuitous insults on all manner of people he doesn’t like and to egg on bigotry. We saw the consequences of that on Wednesday.

Twitter have put health warnings on many of his tweets since his defeat in November. His objections to the election result have been laughed out of every court into which they have been submitted. He has exhausted due process. All he had left was building up a mob of loyal followers on social media. Twitter will need to reflect on whether they left him unchallenged for too long and what this means in the future.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings