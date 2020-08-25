Ed Davey writes: I want to rebuild our party and take on the Tories

As we wrap up the Liberal Democrat leadership election, I wanted to thank the thousands of people who have taken part in hustings, sent in questions to the campaigns and engaged in this contest.

It’s absolutely right that there is a robust process that properly tests our next leader, and makes sure that whoever wins on Thursday has been put through their paces by the party. Whatever happens later this week, I know that Liberal Democrats will come together and turn our hand to doing what we do best, getting out campaigning and standing up for communities up and down the country.

If you haven’t returned your ballot yet then there is still time to vote for me so that we can rebuild our party on solid foundations, and campaign for a fairer, greener and more caring society. That’s my vision for the future of our party, and I know I’ve got the experience we need to deliver it.

With your support, I want to rebuild our party and take on the Tories, and put more Liberal Democrats in town halls, council chambers and Parliaments right across the country.

But we have to be realistic with the challenge that we face. Even a quick glance at our election review will tell you that the next leader, whoever it is, will be taking on a big job. There are deep, structural challenges that the party faces and it will take time for us to fix the problems Dorothy Thornhill identified in her review, and put the party in the best place to get back to winning elections.

We are living through the largest recession in 300 years, in a global pandemic that has utterly transformed our way of life, and our party is coming off the back of a poor general election result. There are reasons to be optimistic, especially in terms of our success in local Government elections last year, and I want to build on those foundations, but the rebuilding project is one whose timeline is years, not months.

I have said all through the campaign that there are no quick fixes, but I have spent my life taking on big challenges and I am excited at the prospect of doing so now. From back when I was a young carer to my mum, to facing down Boris Johnson at Prime Ministers Questions I have always taken on the challenges that are put in front of me, and I’m prepared for this one as well.

* Ed Davey is the MP for Kingston & Surbiton and Acting co-Leader of the Liberal Democrats