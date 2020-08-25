We MUST stop using the language of votes “not counting” and “wasted votes”

As Liberal Democrats we all care about electoral reform. Nevertheless, we really don’t make a strong case for it by saying that people’s votes in safe seats “don’t count” or that we have untold “wasted votes“. That is of course one way to look at it, but completely ignores the reality that any electoral system will have people who vote for candidates or parties which aren’t then represented – even with Proportional Representation (PR), such as those voting for parties which achieve less than 5%.

More fundamentally, even under the current First-Past-the-Post (FPTP) system every vote counts (and I’d be the first to take to the streets if it didn’t) since every vote is literally counted to see which candidate has the most (such an act is, of necessity, a comparison and involves weighing every pile of votes against every other). By talking about wasted votes we are conflating voting at all with voting for the winner – a specious argument since the very idea of electing someone (again, of necessity) means choosing between competing candidates and therefore having both winners and losers.

That is not to say that FPTP is a good system, it isn’t! Outside the United States (which is an exclusively two party polity in a way the UK hasn’t been for decades, a presidential system, and otherwise not a democracy we should wish to emulate for a whole host of reasons) almost no liberal democracy in the world still uses FPTP – certainly no other in Europe. But in making the case for reform we should rely on and encourage voters’ innate sense of fairness when presented with the facts of the result, rather than a present a questionable interpretation of their role in democracy as it stands.

As such, it would be far better to focus on the HUGE disparity between the numbers of votes cast for different parties and the MPs these actually elected (i.e. in 2019 ~26,000 for an SNP MP vs ~51,000 for a Labour MP and a staggering ~335,000 for a Lib Dem MP). Add this point to the threat to democracy manifested by any party which gains only a MINORITY of votes thereby acquiring absolute power by having a MAJORITY of MPs, with no checks on that power save a weak House of Lords (presenting examples such as Blair taking us to war in Iraq despite the public being overwhelmingly against it, or Thatcher introducing the poll tax, or Boris delivering a devastating no deal Brexit, if that goes on to happen) and you have a very powerful argument for reform.

Obviously making the case for PR over the next few years is important*, especially if Labour go on to support the idea. But let’s get the argument right – telling people their votes don’t count under the current system is completely wrong if for no other reason than it goes against their own lived experience. They cast their vote, watch the results come in and get on with their lives – feeling like, not unjustly, they have a stake and a role in democracy as it is. Telling them they don’t, that they’ve been conned, and that (by implication) they’ve been too stupid to realise it all this time is not going to go down well at all!

So please, I implore my fellow Liberal Democrats and others interested in making the case for political reform, please let’s get the argument right – not confusing making democracy better with the (false) idea that there is no democracy under the current system. If I believed the latter I wouldn’t bother with elections at all and would perhaps even embrace regime change by other means. So let’s use the right language, make the right arguments, and not present the idea to the average British voter that “we know best and you’ve been conned” which – we know from the Brexit debates – is not an argument likely to be well received.

* Nothing in this article is intended to say that we should be talking about a move to proportional voting at the expense of more urgent priorities for voters. Health and social care, jobs and the economy, education, the environment and imminent climate catastrophe are all far more important to voters and should be the focus of Lib Dem messaging and arguments if we are to have any hope of finding a path back to relevance.

* Matt J. McLaren stood as an MEP candidate for London in May’s European Election and was recently appointed Parliamentary Spokesperson for Enfield North. Matt maintains an online blog here.