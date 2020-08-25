Coronavirus crisis test for education services

After becoming York’s Executive Member for Children’s Services in 2019, I immediately started on the task of putting together an improvement plan to deliver the best possible services for the future generations in York. But, eight months into the role, we found ourselves unexpectedly having to deal with a national emergency which would see both Children’s Services and Education facing an unprecedented crisis. Our administration’s response in York can be best characterised as converting what had seemed ‘impossible’ into ‘possible’. Yet the contradictions, confusion and periods of silence from our Government, have turned the challenge of the last few months into something which will shape our services for years to come.

Since the introduction of ‘lockdown’ in late March, York’s teachers and school staff have gone above and beyond to help young people, parents and carers through this incredibly difficult time. Whilst our city’s 63 maintained schools, academies and special schools have been taking care of our most vulnerable students and the children of our amazing key workers, the Government has stoked-up the levels of confusion and distress through ever-changing guidance on safety regulations, timescales for re-opening as well as the support available for the most disadvantaged students.

Like elsewhere in the country, teachers here in York have been doing fantastic work in incredibly difficult and unusual circumstances. I am proud of the support that they have given pupils throughout lockdown by providing stimulating online learning materials across all year groups. Government was quick to note the importance of providing access to remote learning through initiatives like free laptops and a temporary data charge exemption on sites which provide vital education for children, yet it was months into lockdown before the most disadvantaged children would receive any such help. York’s first delivery of laptops, allocated under arbitrarily strict Government guidance, arrived at the end of June. And we have yet to receive a response to a letter sent to the School’s Minister warning of the urgency of the provision of this help.

Similarly, Children’s Social Services, caring for the most vulnerable children in the city, had to adapt quickly to working more remotely. Because fewer face-to-face meetings could take place due to health guidance, our staff put incredible effort into finding ways to contact all children and families safely. With a growing increase in the demand for such services as lockdown progressed, staff have gone above and beyond in making sure no child in need is left behind at this challenging time.

Throughout the pandemic, the authority has worked collaboratively with the city’s maintained schools and academies, enhancing the role of the ‘York Schools and Academies Board’ (YSAB) to a joint managing board. YSAB has played a crucial role by gaining close alignment between maintained schools and academies in operating the agreed arrangements.

Whilst local cooperation thrived, the Government crucially failed to proactively and constructively engage with education providers, local authorities and parents over the plans for ‘wider opening’ of schools. The clearest sign of this came when, despite serious concerns over staff and pupil safety and logistical arrangements, Government announced that this would happen from 1st June. Fortunately, the authority and YSAB had worked through risk assessments and operating plans with schools in great depth and all York’s schools were able to handle the process safely.

Since then we have seen frequently contradictory guidance be issued then re-issued, a major failure take place over examination award moderation and yet more U-turns over marking and grading after inspired campaigns by students across the country. Despite this, the dedication that our school staff, caretakers, teachers, teaching assistants and governors have shown for the safety, education, wellbeing and health of pupils and school communities throughout this crisis has been extraordinary.

Our team along with head teachers and senior leaders, continues to work hard to ensure that students can return to school safely in September. York Lib Dems also continue to call for more data and monitoring at a local level, along with effective and accurate testing, tracing and isolation. It is now crucial for the Government to acknowledge that it is through an effective localised approach that we can make sure the young people, who have been through some truly challenging times, can safely return to school once again.

Whilst this challenge has provided our team with chances to learn and adapt, one thing seems to be clear to me – when the history of coronavirus is written, education provision will be among the top policy failures of this Government.

* Cllr Ian Cuthbertson is the Liberal Democrat Executive Member for Children, Young People and Education at the City of York Council