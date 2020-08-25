Layla Moran writes: 24 hours to go – Vote to move forward

Every week LDV invites the leadership candidates to submit an article. This is Layla Moran’s for this week.

It’s looking very close. Votes cast today could determine the future direction of our party. If you haven’t voted yet, please give me your support to move our party and our country forward, together.

I am standing because in my heart I am convinced our Party can do better than 6% in the polls.

And we need to do better than 6%. Because let’s be clear, Boris Johnson’s right-wing Conservative government will not deliver meaningful change.

They have failed to protect our brave frontline workers. They have failed to prevent hundreds of thousands of vulnerable families from falling through the cracks.

They are putting ideology before people, hurtling our country towards a dangerous no deal Brexit at the end of the year. They will fail to make this country fairer because they do not understand unfairness or disadvantage.

If not us, then who will shout about these burning injustices from the roof tops. Who will expose and challenge populism, self-interest and cronyism wherever it arises – and force U-Turns to protect people from bad Government decisions?

We must do whatever it takes to remove Boris Johnson and the Conservatives at every level of government.

I have a plan to help us win again. It starts with better living our values, listening to voters, and showing that we’re on their side, through a core message, a strong media presence and an empowered activist base.

It’s how I overturned a 10,000 Conservative majority in my constituency, winning over thousands of moderate Conservative voters while consolidating the progressive vote.

Vote for me as leader, and we can do this nationally. Together, we can listen to voters across the country, show them that we share their values and win again, so that we can change the way things are.

I’m urging you to seize this moment, to vote for me to rescue and revive our Party. Together with the thousands already backing me, please have the courage to change the things that are holding us back.

A vote for me is a vote to move on from the coalition – to do more campaigning, and less explaining. To stand on a platform informed by voters, which delivers for communities across our country.

Ballots close at 1pm tomorrow – Wednesday 26th August. Search your inbox for the voting email from the returning officer, Alan Masters. If you haven’t received a ballot, email [email protected]

* Layla Moran is the Liberal Democrat MP for Oxford West and Abingdon