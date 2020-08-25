Jane Dodds writes: With a liberal basic income, we can invest in everyone

As conference season arrives we have a unique opportunity to pass a policy that in the 21st Century is part of the essential foundations of a more liberal future for our country – that policy is a Universal Basic Income.
Supported by both of our leadership candidates and pioneered by the late great Paddy Ashdown the time for the Liberal Democrats to take the step and be the main political party backing a Basic Income is now.
We know that Coronavirus has lifted the lid on the widespread financial insecurity that hardworking people and families have to deal within the UK. For many – from freelancers to those on zero-hours contracts – there is simply no meaningful safety net in place for times of crisis. This fundamentally undermines everything we believe in, and everything we want to achieve.
Our message is the Liberal Democrats can provide the basic financial security everyone needs in these testing times with a Basic Income. It would be a fair simple way to do what us liberal do best – empower people to dream big and reach their full potential.
As Liberal Democrats, we believe in the essential goodness of humankind – that, given the opportunity, in most circumstances, most people will choose to do good rather than harm. That’s why we believe putting power in people’s hands is the best way to a good society.
But when we feel insecure, when our livelihoods are threatened and we look to the future with fear, we all struggle to hold to these values. Fear leads to anger, and anger leads to hate. Liberal ideas can never thrive in a culture of fear.
That’s why Basic Income is the essential foundation for a liberal future: it is the best, fairest, and simplest way to eliminate insecurity. It reaches everyone. It stigmatises no one. It is easy to administer.
Together, if we champion a liberal Basic Income we can invest in everyone and free people from the shackles of poverty and insecurity that has plagued our nation for far too long.
* Jane Dodds is Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats
Speaking as someone who works in film and TV one huge strength of UBI is that it lets people follow their dreams and work in creative industries. The long gaps in income which that often involves in the early years currently mean that it’s very hard for people to break in unless they have rich parents to subsidise them as otherwise the side-job to keep food on the table often turns into the only job. So we lose huge amounts of talent.
I am in favour of UBI but the first stage should be removal of fixed costs – so no council tax, no standing charges on energy and no TV licence. Then you have to tackle rents, they need to be a fraction of current levels. Once all that is sorted, get rid of welfare and replace it with UBI, otherwise you are giving out money with one hand and taking it back with the other!
So plenty of positive policies to shout along the way to UBI.
I have to admit that I have not been properly able to get my head around basic income proposals. I have presumed that social welfare does imply a nominal basic support, but that there are impediments to receiving payments and that in any case this basic support would be quite low (perhaps someone would correct me on this assumption).
A difficulty I have in understanding proposals is that current support is often very dependent on particular circumstances such as housing disability costs or number of dependants, that is it is means tested. Since these particular circumstances canot be avoided, I cannot see how means testing can be avoided. The obvious concern is that some of the most needy might inadvertently lose out.
The other issue is about the threshold for taxation which would have to be reduced. The problem here is how easy it is to avoid or evade tax if you are not on PAYE. The system could create a group of quite low earners, who should be paying some tax, but for whom it is not worth the effort to pursue, and who in any case might lack documentation of earnings and transactions. An unintended side effect, then, could be to normalise tax evasion.