Jane Dodds writes: With a liberal basic income, we can invest in everyone

As conference season arrives we have a unique opportunity to pass a policy that in the 21st Century is part of the essential foundations of a more liberal future for our country – that policy is a Universal Basic Income.

Supported by both of our leadership candidates and pioneered by the late great Paddy Ashdown the time for the Liberal Democrats to take the step and be the main political party backing a Basic Income is now.

We know that Coronavirus has lifted the lid on the widespread financial insecurity that hardworking people and families have to deal within the UK. For many – from freelancers to those on zero-hours contracts – there is simply no meaningful safety net in place for times of crisis. This fundamentally undermines everything we believe in, and everything we want to achieve.

Our message is the Liberal Democrats can provide the basic financial security everyone needs in these testing times with a Basic Income. It would be a fair simple way to do what us liberal do best – empower people to dream big and reach their full potential.

As Liberal Democrats, we believe in the essential goodness of humankind – that, given the opportunity, in most circumstances, most people will choose to do good rather than harm. That’s why we believe putting power in people’s hands is the best way to a good society.

But when we feel insecure, when our livelihoods are threatened and we look to the future with fear, we all struggle to hold to these values. Fear leads to anger, and anger leads to hate. Liberal ideas can never thrive in a culture of fear.

That’s why Basic Income is the essential foundation for a liberal future: it is the best, fairest, and simplest way to eliminate insecurity. It reaches everyone. It stigmatises no one. It is easy to administer.

Together, if we champion a liberal Basic Income we can invest in everyone and free people from the shackles of poverty and insecurity that has plagued our nation for far too long.

* Jane Dodds is Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats