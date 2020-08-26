What kind of Universal Basic Income do you support?

There has been a lot of debate in the party about Universal Basic Income, but it’s not always been clear what kind of UBI is being proposed. This article is to ask you to choose from four clear options.

A key issue with UBI is how it will be funded, and if it is funded, whether other priorities will have to be dropped. In the 2019 election, Jeremy Corbyn proposed raising taxes by £80bn/yr. The Liberal Democrats proposed an extra £51bn/yr spending (this included a £14bn/yr ‘remain bonus’)

The four options below involve combinations of the cheapest of the schemes recommended by Compass and the spending from the 2019 Lib Dem manifesto.

£191.9bn/yr extra taxes

Scheme 1 from the Compass paper (see below), plus the £51bn/yr spending from the 2019 Lib Dem manifesto

£140.9bn/yr extra taxes

Scheme 1 from the Compass paper (see below), none of the 2019 Lib Dem manifesto implemented

£61bn/yr extra taxes

Keep the £51bn/yr extra spending from the 2019 manifesto

£10bn/yr to move the UK benefits system more towards a negative income tax system

A UBI pilot scheme (cost very small)

£51bn/yr extra taxes

Keep the £51bn/yr extra spending from the 2019 manifesto

A UBI pilot scheme (cost very small)

The UBI Scheme 1 in the above options comes from proposals in the paper written by Howard Reed and Stewart Lansley and published by Compass. It is outlined in the graphic below, along with Scheme 2, which is more expensive.

As well as saying which of the above four you prefer, do also give us your ideal option.

Here’s just a few possibilities for your ideal option:

You might want to raise additional taxes and go for the more expensive version of UBI, Scheme 2 (at a cost of an additional £32.6bn/yr).

You might think even Scheme 2’s £71/week isn’t enough and want a more generous UBI design, paid for with either larger benefit cuts or greater tax increases.

You might want a halfway house between options 1 and 2, implementing UBI, but only implementing some of the 2019 Lib Dem manifesto.

If you don’t want to us to propose funding a UBI in the next parliament, you might still want to include an aspiration to an eventual UBI. This would be similar to our 1992 manifesto and the Green 2017 manifesto.

On the other hand, you might think, as we have already left the EU and will have ended the transition period, that the £14bn/yr ‘remain bonus’ from our 2019 manifesto is no longer realistic, and so we have to reduce our spending plans.

If you do propose another UBI design, please try to be specific, especially in how much taxes would have to rise to fund it, and/or which benefits would have to be cut. If you like, give us a link to a proposal on the web.

(PS In the Social Democrat Group, we are split over the question of UBI. That split is a good thing, because disagreement can lead to thorough, rigorous and courteous debate. It has allowed us to publish two pieces: one sceptical of UBI, the other in favour. You’ll find more detail on the arguments in favour of and against a UBI there.)

* George Kendall is the acting chair of the Social Democrat Group. He writes in a personal capacity.