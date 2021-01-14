The Voice

Ed Davey’s Green Alliance podcast

By | Thu 14th January 2021 - 3:45 pm

Ed Davey was interviewed recently for a podcast published by the Green Alliance.

Shaun Spiers, executive director at Green Alliance, asks him about the historical commitment of the Liberal Democrats to environmental policies. Ed talks about his achievements in the Coalition, and the rather tepid support from the Conservatives since then for green issues. He also makes the case for regulation, and the opportunity offered post-pandemic to rebuild our economy on greener lines.

At one point Ed reveals that, after the Coalition, George Osborne took legal advice about cancelling the 15 year contracts set up under the Contracts for Difference scheme, which supported various green initiatives. Osborne was told that he could not unpick them because they were private law contracts – which is exactly what Ed has planned in order to protect them from future Government interference.

 

One Comment

  • Helen Dudden 14th Jan '21 - 4:04pm

    The NHS needs something similar, lack of political interference and a less top heavy management. More professional.
    I like renewal energy, at the moment it is lots of spin.
    Electric cars and vehicles have batteries made manly in China.

