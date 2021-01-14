Help grow the debate and beat the Conservatives at the same time!

If the last week has shown us anything, it’s that 2021 could be stranger and potentially more worrying than 2020.

The anti-democratic attack on the US Capitol Building was an awful thing to witness. Four deaths, countless injuries and more news coming out that suggest things could have been a lot worse.

In the UK, the mishandling of the pandemic has cost lives and livelihoods. Depending on which figures you read, nearly 100,000 people have died from COVID-19 or because of it. Economists point to an impending double-dip recession, and across the country trust in the Government and its institutions is quickly eroding.

A strong, liberal voice has never been more needed.

It is vital that the Liberal Democrats keep growing both as a campaigning force and as a home for progressive ideas and policies.

Which is why I am delighted to have joined The Shirley Williams Lectures this week.

This is an exciting membership and fundraising organisation that will champion new ideas for how we meet the challenges being faced by the UK and the planet.

What’s even better is that all money raised in subscriptions goes towards winning the North West’s top target seat – Cheadle!

I am really looking forward to hearing from the guest lecturers already announced – Ed Davey, Juergen Maier, Polly Mackenzie and Floella Benjamin.

But most of all, I cannot wait to hear Callum Skinner’s lecture in June. Many of us will remember cheering Callum on when he won both Gold and Silver at the 2016 Olympics. However, his fight against Russian doping in 2019 and setting up Global Athlete to lead positive change for sportsmen and women, are arguably even more inspiring.

I’d like to invite other liberals to join me and sign up to the Shirley Williams Lectures. As well as gaining access to these exclusive talks and opportunities to quiz some of the UK’s most iconic public figures, you’ll be helping to fund one of our most critical battleground seats at the next General Election.

To join simply click here www.shirleywilliamslectures.org.uk/membership and either sign up for £10 a month or pay the annual subscription that gives you access to each monthly lecture for just £8.33.

I look forward to seeing you in the audience!

* Cllr Mark Hunter is Leader of Stockport Liberal Democrat Group and was the Member of Parliament for Cheadle between 2005 and 2015.