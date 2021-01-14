Nationalism even extends to fish now, apparently

Our Parliament has a reputation as being one of the oldest and best in the world. Every time I walk through the Palace of Westminster, I am reminded of who has walked these same corridors.

Shirley Wiliams, Barbara Castle, William Wilberforce talking about abolishing slavery, Lloyd George bringing forward the People’s Budget, Aneurin Bevan bringing in the legislation that set up the NHS.

All these great things, over centuries.

In 200 years time, I doubt they’ll be talking about the Day the Fish Smiled.

It was Business Questions. The SNP’s Tommy Sheppard raised the crisis in our fishing industry caused by the Government. But of course, he couldn’t just leave it there. He had to use it as a proxy to ask to have a Commons debate on Scottish independence. I mean, the industry is on its knees. One of its key players, Loch Fyne, is talking about only being able to last another week. And all because the Government first of all pursued Brexit, did so in such a cack-handed manner that the decisions were only made about how the seafood industry would operate on Christmas bloody Eve with a week to go and then didn’t get its finger out to produce the relevant paperwork. This level of incompetence is pretty much standard practice for this lot.

It’s infuriating that the SNP constantly let the Tories off the hook by turning the question to independence. Keep it on the subject. Make them own the mess that they have made. Nope.

So what should have been an exchange on a crisis of the Tories’ making ended like this.

The fishing issue was covered a moment ago by my right hon. Friend the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. Perhaps the hon. Gentleman should have tuned into that debate, rather than bringing it up at business questions, but the Government are tackling this issue and dealing with it as quickly as possible. The key is that we have our fish back: they are now British fish, and they are better and happier fish for it.

Not exactly edifying, is it?

Earlier, the grown-ups were present. Our Alistair Carmichael took the Government’s actions to pieces in an urgent question, laying bare the damage that they had done.

The Prime Minister and Victoria Prentis set the bar pretty low yesterday but George Eustice brought it clattering down today with a performance of breath-taking complacency. Frankly insulting to industry that he is already backtracking on the PM’s offer of compensation yesterday. https://t.co/m2kH6OFFjZ — Alistair Carmichael (@amcarmichaelMP) January 14, 2021

Boris Johnson had hinted at compensation yesterday, and his ministers have since spent their time trying to row back from that.

Breath-taking complacency from Eustice. Repeating the Prime Minister’s blithe assertion that all the disruption for fishermen is just “teething problems” suggests a total lack of engagement with the real issues which are growing day by day. https://t.co/k1yaeSL2vb — Alistair Carmichael (@amcarmichaelMP) January 14, 2021

Making life difficult for the people who feed us is never sensible.

The BBC’s Scottish Business Editor Douglas Fraser suggested tonight that fish was just the start of the problems for our food industry – meat, lamb and dairy are going to run into big barriers into their order continental markets.

If only someone had predicted this mess.

Oh wait. They did. Here’s Nick Clegg’s Brexit briefing from back in October 2016, which set out all the tariff and non tariff barriers that could await our food and drink industry.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings