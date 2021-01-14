Who gets the vaccine next?

I’m losing track of calls for vaccine priority for one group or another. Teachers, police, this morning port workers – one might logically add the whole food supply chain of 4 or 5 million people. Unpaid carers have been raised (currently in group 6 of phase 1 ahead of 60-64 year olds in group 7).
And while everybody surely agrees with the priority given to health and care workers, some health workers are demanding the second dose on the original schedule. Not something I’m qualified to judge.
Occupational priorities are likely to be part of phase 2 of the rollout. The JCVI statement reads
Vaccination of those at increased risk of exposure to SARS-CoV-2 due to their occupation could also be a priority in the next phase. This could include first responders, the military, those involved in the justice system, teachers, transport workers, and public servants essential to the pandemic response. Priority occupations for vaccination are considered an issue of policy, rather than for JCVI to advise on. JCVI asks that the Department of Health and Social Care consider occupational vaccination in collaboration with other government departments.
The problem is not so much finding people who merit priority vaccination but finding people to move down the queue to make way for them. Two groups do come to mind: 1. People like me who don’t need to go out to work. 2. People who have already had covid-19 and therefore have a good degree of natural immunity. Ireland is reportedly considering this. They have even worse case numbers than the UK and are behind in vaccine rollout. There is some doubt how good natural immunity is but this study of healthcare workers in Newcastle is promising.
And prioritising certain occupations is only one aspect of a more precise risk model that could be used to determine vaccine priority and would doubtless save lives.
What other factors could be used in such a model? Well they start to get controversial. Gender. Ethnicity. Body Mass Index. Socio-economic status. There are both technical and political minefields here. Take Ethnicity: people are on a continuum not in discrete boxes, and there are likely to be heated arguments about whether it is fair to take ethnicity into account at all.
So I can understand the reason for the simple 9 group model used for phase 1. But with case numbers as high as they are, a priority list that more accurately reflects risk would save many lives.
Now a multivariate regression that predicted risk as best we can would be incomprehensible to voters and politicians alike. So here’s the compromise that I would suggest:
Start with your age. Add 8 years if you are male. Add 8 years if you are black or Asian. Subtract 15 years if you don’t have to leave your home to work. Subtract 25 years if you have already had covid. Add 12 years for priority occupation. The result is your ‘effective age’ and determines your vaccine priority.
My numbers are illustrative, the actuaries can correct them, and calculate adjustments for other ethnic groups, health conditions etc.
It would be controversial, but it would save lives. If they can delay second doses in a crisis to save lives, then the government can take a bit of controversy on the chin to save lives.
This just sounds too divisive. Well-intentioned but divisive.
The best thing now is just to get more centres open and get doses to them. There will come a point where energy spent on segmentation of the population is just making the great the enemy of the good. I’m dubious about 24/7 opening which I suspect is niche. Breadth is the priority now, not segmenting the population.
One thought. Many years ago my Dad worked on production lines and the public health people did mobile tetanus shots at factories. Is there any reason we can’t do mobile covid immunisation at (say) ports?
Worth adding too. I believe that some countries are giving vaccines to the working population first. I’m not sure why that is, but probably at least worth watching the experiment.
There are, according to Nick Maserati of LBC, currently 22 million doses of vaccine in the U.K. so, that should sort out those of us in the first four categories. So, quit trying to move the goal posts and GET ON WITH IT!
I had thought they might allocate everyone a “COVID age” and vaccinate accordingly, and while it might be divisive, I think for this first phase of the roll-out, it’s not practical because it’s too cumbersome and too much extra work and responsibility for GPs. At least while they are vaccinating people aged 70+.
I did wonder if there might be a bit of discretion for GPs or hospitals to let some younger, vulnerable patients go a bit earlier, but it would have to be for very restricted reasons, or they’d become overwhelmed with requests from demanding relatives. But I’m thinking of people with life limiting illnesses who deserve a bit of respite for whatever time they have left. You’d also think that vaccinating people who are due to go into hospital for planned procedures would benefit the hospital as much as the individual.
I recall a discussion on tv a while ago trying to devise a person’s COVID age, which was more about risk assessments for the workplace than a vaccine queue, but that didn’t seem to come to anything.
Personally, I’d have no qualms about allocating appropriate vaccine points to men and those from black and Asian communities, and am relaxed about doing the same for people in certain professions. But as you say Joe, there are a lot of blurring of categories and quickly becomes a source of contention.
Perhaps you could delay the vaccinations for those who recently recovered from COVID, but what about those who are still struggling with long COVID?
What about people who are overweight? Never mind the resentment of the pious healthy, could someone be tempted to gain weight to get an early vaccine?
As much as I like the idea of a more risk-based approach to vaccine order, I think it would be a distraction if we tried to be too clever about it. Efforts must be focused on increasing the volume of vaccines provided.
However, I think it would be reasonable for that to include making it as easy as possible for teachers to become vaccinated, so when the time comes, just vaccinate all of the teachers and teaching assistants at a school in one go. The same for vaccinating supermarket staff or postal workers. Additional efforts to ramp up vaccinations in deprived areas should be encouraged, especially when it can reasonably be demonstrated that cramped living standards are contributing towards the spread in those areas.
After I wrote this but before it was published, the BBC reported on the protective effect of previous vaccination here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-55651518 which I think is a report on the study I link to.
Interestingly this has been followed up with caveat type reports and comment. It may not last any longer than n months; immune response (meaning antibody levels?) declines over time, etc. All true, but on the other hand all the actual evidence so far on immunity is pretty good.
Clearly a vaccination is by design like an infection in that it triggers an acquired immune response. Vaccinating with two doses (prime and boost) weeks apart is easier for the immune system to “remember” than one big dose, a bit like normal memory. Perhaps an infection is a good prime, and covid survivors only need a boost dose to be as well protected as anyone. Though I can’t see that being tested.
But I think the main reason a story like this gets heavily caveated and quickly, is that there is justifiable nervousness about telling any large group of people that they are relatively safe, especially when they may still transmit virus. Social distancing will be very hard to maintain if it does not apply to everyone.
Israel on the other hand – one of 3 countries ahead of the UK in vaccine rollout – is introducing a ‘green passport’ for vaccinated people allowing them to attend large gatherings and cultural venues. https://www.timesofisrael.com/government-said-planning-to-roll-out-vaccine-green-passport-in-lockdown-exit/
As the current phase of the exercise hopefully reduces the demand on ICU beds the next categories of the needy should become obvious. These will be the ones still filling up our hospitals because of Covid. The data is presumably collected on hospital admission and would provide answers to Joe’s question.