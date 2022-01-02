The Voice

Ed Davey’s New Year Message 2022

Ed Davey publihsed his New Year message just before the New Year.

Happy New Year, everyone. I hope you had a great Christmas. I am so looking forward to 2022 – I hope it’s the year we will finally beat Covid, that Liberal Democrats will keep beating the Conservatives as we did in two historic by-elections last year, and England will win the World Cup.

Even though things are tough at the moment, I’m determined we find solutions to our country’s many problems. The year is starting with many worries. The cost of living crisis, with heating bills rocketing; a staff shortage crisis with so many people off work, self-isolating; and a political crisis, with a divided Government incapable of leading the country through this public health crisis.

But let’s start by cheering ourselves up with the good things from last year. More than 120 million vaccines injected into our arms, by the fantastic NHS workers and volunteers across the country. England’s incredible journey to that final at Wembley. Team GB’s phenomenal haul of medals in Tokyo. Emma Raducanu’s sensational US Open title.

Great British successes that make us all proud. And the businesses in every part of the country, who did reopen their doors. The communities who have pulled together. The families who have welcomed new members, even as so many of us have sadly said goodbye to loved ones.

Through all the ups and downs, the thing that has shone through the most for me is the remarkable courage, resilience and compassion of the British people. Everywhere I go, everyone I meet – you make me proud to be British, and optimistic for our future. You give me great confidence that 2022 will be a happy New Year for our country. And I hope it’s a happy New Year for you too.

