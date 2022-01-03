A memorial to a lie

Happy New Year. I come on to a topic I’ve meant to blog about for ages.

In June 2020 Edward Colston’s statue in Bristol was pulled down, rolled down the street and dumped in the River Avon to huge controversy. Why was the statue there in the first place, though?

The statue was erected in 1895 to falsify history. A plaque on the plinth described him as “one of the most virtuous and wise sons of their city”. But he wasn’t. Bristol had been a major slave trading port, and Edward Colston had been at the heart of it.

I attempt to imagine that my skin pigmentation is black. The history I was taught at school was the history of the white-skinned people, omitting the history of the ancestors from whose DNA the hypothetical me’s skin pigmentation comes. Those ancestors, or kin of theirs, were kidnapped, enslaved, sold, classed as subhuman and as property, whipped, raped, exploited, even killed, with impunity under laws created by white-skinned people for profit.

Even Queen Elizabeth the First profited from slavery. How many people know that? I can’t recall a history lesson or popular depiction of Good Queen Bess mentioning that fact.

As this hypothetical me, I go to Bristol and I read that plaque. How can I not be indignant?

Other features of the hypothetical me are probably that:

1. I feel the odd one out in a group.

2. People ask me where I’m from, insinuating that I am an outsider.

3. People are more likely to assume I am a servant.

4. People are more likely to assume I am ill-educated, even unintelligent.

5. I am less likely to get a job interview if my application form has a photograph.

6. Store detectives are more likely to follow me around the supermarket.

7. I am more likely to be insulted in the street.

I can only try to imagine what it is really like to be black. But I’m persuaded that there is something real and troubling and wrong called White Privilege.

The Conservative Right attack the concept. They are stirring resentment by claiming that the concept is discriminatory against white working-class boys, who statistically fall behind educationally. But it’s not. The point is surely this. White working-class boys struggle against poverty, social deprivation and cultural obstacles. Black working-class boys struggle against poverty, social deprivation, cultural obstacles and the pigmentation of their skin.

For this reason, it’s a cop-out, or worse, for a White person to believe it’s enough to say that they, you, I, are colour-blind, in this context. To say that is a comfort for fragile egos, but ignores the unearned advantages, the privilege, inherent in having the skin pigmentation of the group that holds nearly all the cards in British society.

Edward Colston’s statue was there in Bristol why? Critics were loud in their condemnation of its removal as an attempt to erase history. But the statue was a memorial to a lie. To me, it’s a visual symbol of White Privilege.

The legendary Peggy McIntosh, then a Wellesley College women’s studies scholar, coined the term and illustrated it by examining her own life and identifying a list of ways in which the simple characteristic of white skin gave her advantages she hadn’t earned and didn’t deserve. She has since done much work on this and given an illuminating TED Talk, as well.

* Jo Hayes is a party activist, a member of the party's Federal Board and Regional Candidates' Chair for the East of England