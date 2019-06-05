Ed’s Day – 5th June 2019

Ed’s day started in Surbiton, at a business breakfast with London Mayoral candidate Siobhan Benita.

Stimulating business breakfast in Surbiton with @SiobhanBenita & 30 local firms Great ideas for vision for Kingston’s economy: creative industries, flexible workspaces & better transport Strong voices to #StopBrexit, to support the Rose Theatre & for more affordable housing pic.twitter.com/wLBXGWbbur — Ed Davey 🔶 (@EdwardJDavey) June 5, 2019

He commented on the D-Day anniversary:

I cannot imagine how those young soldiers felt disembarking onto those beaches, often under fire. Their courage and sacrifice is our freedom. We must remember them and never take peace and liberty for granted. And never allow national populism and fascism to win. #DDay75 pic.twitter.com/izrbVVixdO — Ed Davey 🔶 (@EdwardJDavey) June 5, 2019

Then he, too, was off to Peterborough to see by-election candidate Beki Sellick ahead of tomorrow’s poll.

Fab to be in Peterborough on eve of poll with our brilliant candidate @LibdemBeki – celebrating #WorldEnvironmentDay2019 @LibDems #StopBrexit message switching the remain vote to Beki – she would be a fantastic MP! pic.twitter.com/idEr4Ljh5m — Ed Davey 🔶 (@EdwardJDavey) June 5, 2019

And, on World Environment Day, he commented on a Treasury Select Committee report about decarbonisation.