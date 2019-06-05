Who’s that with Gerald Vernon-Jackson?

The City of Portsmouth hosted world leaders for today’s D-Day commemoration.
Its Lib Dem Council Leader, Gerald Vernon-Jackson, captured the solemnity of the occasion.
.@geraldvjuk on #DDay75 at #SouthseaCommon. He says it's all about the courage of the veterans still with us, and the sacrifice of those fallen: pic.twitter.com/Mi3AS5hHhf
— The News, Portsmouth (@portsmouthnews) June 5, 2019
But he found time to invoke the jealousy of 100,000 Lib Dem members by grabbing a selfie with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
As a joint Brit/Canadian and Council Leader in Portsmouth it’s great to welcome @JustinTrudeau to Portsmouth for DDay 75 pic.twitter.com/PIbdVBxiQO
— Gerald Vernon-Jackson 🔶️ (@geraldvjuk) June 5, 2019
And from another angle…
BBC posted the moment. pic.twitter.com/5Bl8t1sYPj
— Maniac618 (@Maniac618) June 5, 2019
