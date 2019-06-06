Good luck to Beki Sellick in the Peterborough by-election

Peterborough makes history today. It’s the first parliamentary constituency to hold a by-election following the successful recall of an MP.

Lib Dem candidate Beki Sellick has been working hard. People who have been to Peterborough have said what a brilliant candidate she is and how you can’t walk down the street without loads of people stopping her because she has such a high profile there.

She talked about her plan for Peterborough in an interview with the Parliamentary Review:

Sellick’s plan is based around three key areas: the economy, the environment and public services. As a business owner herself, working as a sustainable transport engineer, she sees these three issues to be linked. Identifying Peterborough’s economic growth, she warned of the low skilled nature of many new jobs and their risk of being automated. To combat this, she stated that “a priority will be building up Peterborough’s economy and skills, supported by the independent university.” The second key priority is the environment, particularly focusing on congestion and air quality. By reducing congestion, she hopes to improve transport, health and sustainability in one. This, according to Sellick, could also be supported by investment in public services: “If we put proper funding into our schools and proper respect for teachers, all schools will improve and then people won’t feel they have to drive to schools across town.” Alongside this investment, Sellick is also campaigning for “proper funding for the NHS, proper funding for teachers and beyond this, proper respect for professionals.”

She senses a shift towards Remain in the conversations she has had with voters:

Describing the result of the referendum, Sellick argued: “53,000 people voted Leave; 34,000 people voted Remain. Almost the entire difference, 17,000, couldn’t vote because they were citizens of an EU country other than the UK. A further tranche of people [who were unable to vote], who were entitled to vote in the Scottish referendum, are the 16 and 17 year olds.” Because of this, demographics and results are not so easy to predict: “It depends how you frame the electorate: Peterborough could have easily been a Remain city in 2016.” Beyond the initial referendum, Sellick is positive that the balance may have swung to Remain: “we’ve been engaged in conversation and people have been shifting their position.

Good luck to Beki today and thanks to her and her team for the fantastic effort they put in after a campaign that was thrust upon them at the last minute after efforts to find a single pro-Remain candidate failed at the last moment.

