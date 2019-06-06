Inequality in access to land – the most neglected issue in British politics?

George Monbiot has published an article this week on a report he has co-authored Want to tackle inequality? Then first change our land ownership laws

His opens with a question “ What is the most neglected issue in British politics? I would say land. Literally and metaphorically, land underlies our lives, but its ownership and control have been captured by a tiny number of people. The results include soaring inequality and exclusion; the massive cost of renting or buying a decent home; the collapse of wildlife and ecosystems; repeated financial crises; and the loss of public space. Yet for 70 years this crucial issue has scarcely featured in political discussions.”

He recounts “Since 1995, land values in this country have risen by 412%. Land now accounts for an astonishing 51% of the UK’s net worth. Why? In large part because successive governments have used tax exemptions and other advantages to turn the ground beneath our feet into a speculative money machine.”

“We pay for these distortions every day. Homes have become so expensive not because the price of bricks and mortar has risen, but because the land that underlies them now accounts for 70% of their price. Twenty years ago, the average working family needed to save for three years to afford a deposit. Today, it must save for 19 years. Life is even worse for renters. [Rents swallow 36% of the average household incomes for tenants]”

Monbiot writes “A Labour government should replace council tax with a progressive property tax, payable by owners, not tenants. Empty homes should automatically be taxed at a higher rate. Inheritance tax should be replaced with a lifetime gifts tax levied on the recipient. Capital gains tax on second homes and investment properties should match or exceed the rates of income tax. Business rates should be replaced with a land value tax, based on rental value.”

This is virtually word for word Lib Dem policy!

Replacing council tax with a progressive property tax is longstanding Lib Dem Policy. Last Autumn Lib Dems passed two substantial motions covering taxation of wealth and capital, and the replacement of business rates with a land value-based levy. Policies in the motion ‘Promoting a Fairer Distribution of Wealth’, Include turning inheritance tax into a progressive large gifts tax, taxing capital gains and dividends through the income tax system, abolishing capital gains forgiveness at death and introducing a flat rate of relief on pension contributions.

Work is currently underway on reforms that would allow public bodies to acquire land at its current use value and not at a speculative ‘hope’ value. Additionally, substantive progress is being made on putting numbers to the council tax reforms.

Monbiot is reminding us of something that Liberal Democrats have long known. Lloyd George, as Chancellor of the Exchequer in 1912 put it thus: “Search out every problem, look into these questions thoroughly, and the more thoroughly you look into them you will find that the land is at the root of most of them. Housing, wages, food, health…”

* Joe is a Vice-Chair of Hounslow Liberal Democrats, Chair of ALTER and PPC for Brentford and Isleworth