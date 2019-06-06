William Wallace writes: Opportunity for Lib Dems as Labour and Conservatives crumble

It’s going to be even more confusing in the next few weeks and months. Last Sunday Philip Hammond stated clearly that it’s no longer practical for the UK to leave the EU on October 31st, given the further delays caused by the pause for a Conservative leadership election. A majority has then to be recreated for some sort of agreement, a bill has to pass through the Commons and the Lords, and preparations for implementation by an over-stretched civil service have to be completed.

Michael Gove has now followed Hammond, suggesting that October 31st may not be a hard and fast deadline. The passion with which other candidates for the Conservative leadership are now pledging that they will produce a rabbit out of the hat and have everything ready in time, come what may, also suggests their anxiety that this is becoming more and more difficult to manage.

You will have noticed wilder suggestions (from Esther McVey, Dominic Raab and others) that Parliament might somehow be bypassed, that a new Prime Minister would use prerogative powers to prorogue Parliament and let the UK leave without an agreement or a legal framework: executive sovereignty overriding parliamentary sovereignty, flatly contradicting the rhetoric of the Leave campaign.

The contrast between a Conservative leadership campaign in which competing fantasies are conjured up, and a civil and reasoned Liberal Democrat leadership campaign in which the contenders share values and underlying objectives, should filter through the media as the campaigns continue. Our difficulty will be to catch media attention, since the horrors of the Conservative fight will provide more of a spectacle. Thankfully, our Euro-election vote has given us national credibility again; but we will have to work hard to maintain public attention when the struggles within the Labour Party as well as Conservative infighting, provide so much political theatre.

On the other hand, increasing disorder within both other established parties may provide us with opportunities to win more friends and capture public attention. The question of whether others will defect, at Westminster or outside, will continue to intrigue the press. There have been active cross-party contacts, on Brexit and on procedural issues, for months. At Westminster, as well as across the country, Liberal Democrats are being greeted warmly by people who hardly spoke to us some time ago, many of whom quietly tell us that they voted for us (or, at least, ‘lent you my vote’) in the Euro-elections. We should all be responding generously to potential allies, and encouraging those we can work with to disengage from the parties they have spent years in and move towards committing to us. Both Labour and the Conservatives are crumbling at the edges; we should aim to win over the liberal-minded from both parties.

There are two other things that will favour us in the coming weeks and months. The first is the growing sense that Britain is drifting, without any leading Conservative – let alone Nigel Farage – able to get their heads around a coherent plan for a workable Brexit. As the government fails to meet its revised deadline of October, and asks for another extension, while the economy flatlines and companies announce plant closures, it’s getting harder and harder even for Farage to pretend that everything will be rosy if we just walk away from the EU.

The Trump state visit has given our arguments a boost. Farage has made clear that he sees Britain’s future as following the right-wing American lead, rather than ‘taking back control’. Trump has told us that there’s no easy trade deal on offer, and further privatization of health provision will be part of the deal.

The second is the rising sense of a constitutional crisis, and the suggestions by right-wing commentators that a new prime minister could somehow get round Parliament and take us out by executive action. What happens if a new Conservative leader is faced by a handful of further defections from his party whip is contested: could he avoid a vote of confidence before the summer recess, then cancel the September session and take us to the brink of a hard Brexit without parliamentary approval? Another struggle between government and parliament over whether MPs can vote to exclude a no-deal Brexit is likely to blow up before the summer recess. The way some Conservatives are talking of overriding parliamentary opposition comes close to envisaging a constitutional coup.

In some ways, nothing is happening in Westminster politics. But in other ways, the cracks are widening under both major parties, and under our established constitutional conventions. Let’s make as much of the opportunities these may open for us as we can.

* Lord Wallace of Saltaire is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords.