Ruth Bright

D-Day from Great Grandma’s perspective

By | Thu 6th June 2019 - 1:30 pm

“Churchill?” “Nothing but an old war monger!” Thus spake Lil my great-grandma. Lil was the sort of woman who doesn’t get into history books but the words “doughty” and “feisty” were fashioned just for her.

Even as a six-year old I remember her tutting through all the sentimentality of her 90th birthday and making it perfectly clear that she wasn’t going to bother getting to 91 (she didn’t). When her day came the grim reaper must have been vastly more daunted to meet her than she was to meet him.

Amid all the militarism of the D-Day commemorations it would also be good to remember the wartime mums. Because some of Lil’s bluster and displays of character were surely a result of the awful blow she endured in 1943 when her adored elder son was killed in the war. He was 33.

There were so many like Lil. Jessie Bowles for instance. I live in what was once Jessie’s house. Her son Bert was in the RAF during the war and was killed over Berlin in January 1944. He was 21.

And Mrs Mackenzie, Barbara Mackenzie was my Dad’s landlady when he was stationed in the Highlands during the war. She treated him like a son. Her own son Archie was killed in the aftermath of the Normandy landings. It will be 75 years on June 28th. Archie was just 20.

The late great historian David Cesarani in his book Final Solution reminds us that inevitably our commemorations are distorted because they involve the very youngest survivors, people now in their nineties who were vital and in extreme youth during the war.

What can it have been like to be a wartime Mum, no longer young, living with the reality that someone you had poured so much care into and was going to care for you in old age was never coming back?

All those young lives lost and so many gaps left too.

 

* Ruth Bright has been a councillor in Southwark and Parliamentary Candidate for Hampshire East

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

One Comment

  • David Raw 6th Jun '19 - 2:01pm

    Well said, Ruth, and yes my parents shared your Gt Grannie’s view of WSC. They wanted a better post war world with a welfare state, an NHS and a kinder world.

    I was one of the lucky ones, Dad did come back (somewhat shaken up – but he did come home) and TV this morning triggered lots of emotions.

    Yes, the women (in the services, at work and at home) were fantastic and somehow kept strong. I am still in awe of how dear Mum managed to keep going and shelter me from her emotions and fears for Dad. I suppose she had to be tough as a Durham miner’s daughter but I remember the tears of joy when Dad eventually came home – and the tears of grief and sadness when we learned that her close friend Mary (with a baby son) had lost her husband Ronnie on Gold Beach.

    They were the ones who won the war…. not a politician.

    God Bless them all. RIP Mum, Dad, Mary & Ronnie. So proud – and wish I had a quarter of your courage.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarWilliam Wallace 6th Jun - 3:38pm
    John Littler: We have everything to gain by being generous in how we behave to people in other parties who have come to realise that...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 6th Jun - 3:34pm
    @ Michael BG, I probably should have said that 2010 was LibDem neoliberalism at its worst. There has been some significant improvement since. There's still...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 6th Jun - 3:31pm
    During Paddy Ashdown's leadership Guardian economist Chris Huhne said that he wanted to rescue this policy from its most enthusiastic proponents. He got a sympathetic...
  • User AvatarGeorge Kendall 6th Jun - 3:20pm
    @David Evershed I think we should be patient with these guys. They probably don't want to make a decision in a rush. And, besides, this...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 6th Jun - 3:06pm
    Ed: please plant large numbers of fast growing or large trees. They do not release their carbon until they decay. If future temperatures are higher...
  • User AvatarMichael BG 6th Jun - 2:49pm
    In our 2017 manifesto we still had a commitment to two neoliberal fiscal rules – the idea that day-to-day government spending should be funded from...