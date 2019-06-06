The Voice

Ed’s Day – 6th June 2019

By | Thu 6th June 2019 - 11:00 pm

Ed’s day started with a good luck message to Beki Sellick, Lib Dem candidate in Peterborough:

Phillip Hammond has been complaining about the costs of fighting climate change. Ed says that we can’t afford not to:

Hammond might be trying to reclaim his crown as a fiscal hawk in the dying embers of May’s premiership, but this intervention is wrong headed and threatens our children’s future.

The cost of tackling the climate emergency is massively outweighed by the long term cost of not acting. The Chancellor has got his sums wrong.

The time to act is now. Just this week a new report concluded that 30,000 premature deaths could be avoided by stopping the burning of fossil fuels, proving a clean future is a healthier future.

With ambitious, stable, policies, Britain can have a competitive green economy, benefitting from the lower cost of hi-tech renewable energy.

Ed also welcomed comments form the Speaker that there would be no chance of Parliament being prorogued to force through a no-deal Brexit:

This is the right call from the Speaker and will be reassuring to people across the country who are rightly fearful of the possibility of a new Prime Minister determined to have us crash out with no-deal.

To have stopped our democratic Parliament from sitting and voting on issues of such huge importance to Britain’s future would’ve been a coup d’etat worthy of a tinpot dictatorship.

It’s also crucial that whoever is elected as Conservative leader and our new Prime Minister must come to the House immediately and explain what they intend to do to end the Brexit crisis, not just head straight off into their summer break.

And the day ended with a grilling by Kirsty Mark on Newsnight. Watch here. 

