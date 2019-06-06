Jo’s Day: 6th June 2019

The Voice

75 years from D Day, Jo remembered those who took part in the invasion:

 

Jo appeared on Question Time with Rory Stewart last week. Today she questioned him at his first International Development Questions as Secretary of state:

I welcome the Minister to the Dispatch Box in his new Cabinet role, and I warmly welcome his clear and genuine commitment to tackling the climate emergency. Does he accept, however, that there is a contradiction between the excellent work that his Department does in helping to mitigate and adapt to the climate emergency in developing countries and the way in which, through UK Export Finance, we continue​to subsidise fossil fuels to the tune of billions of pounds? Will he use his leadership in Government, in whatever form, to ensure that he pushes to stop those fossil fuel subsidies?

She had a message of good luck for Beki Sellick:

She welcomed John Bercow’s comments that the Government would not be able to prorogue Parliament to force through no deal:

Tomorrow the crazy round of hustings continues. Between Friday and Saturday evenings, Jo and Ed travel To Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Newcastle. Details are here. 

 

2 Comments

  • nigel hunter 7th Jun '19 - 12:15am

    So what did Rory Stewart say in reply?

  • Lorenzo Cherin 7th Jun '19 - 12:38am

    If I were a member of his party it would be ” It’s Rory for Tory, leader!”

    I’m a Liberal Democrat though and say” With Jo we’ll go, places!”

