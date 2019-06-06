Jo’s Day: 6th June 2019

75 years from D Day, Jo remembered those who took part in the invasion:

On the 75th anniversary of D-Day we honour the courage of all those who fought & sacrificed to liberate Europe. #DDay75 https://t.co/lgzS8Xa5Er — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) June 6, 2019

Jo appeared on Question Time with Rory Stewart last week. Today she questioned him at his first International Development Questions as Secretary of state:

I welcome the Minister to the Dispatch Box in his new Cabinet role, and I warmly welcome his clear and genuine commitment to tackling the climate emergency. Does he accept, however, that there is a contradiction between the excellent work that his Department does in helping to mitigate and adapt to the climate emergency in developing countries and the way in which, through UK Export Finance, we continue​to subsidise fossil fuels to the tune of billions of pounds? Will he use his leadership in Government, in whatever form, to ensure that he pushes to stop those fossil fuel subsidies?

She had a message of good luck for Beki Sellick:

Good luck @LibdemBeki ! So great to meet you and campaign with your awesome team yesterday. If you want an MP for Peterborough who will fight for the local community AND to #StopBrexit, you've got till 10pm to vote @LibDems. pic.twitter.com/eKvrtq03sw — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) June 6, 2019

She welcomed John Bercow’s comments that the Government would not be able to prorogue Parliament to force through no deal:

Shutting down Parliament to stop it protecting the country against no-deal would be totally undemocratic. Speaker absolute right to rule it out. https://t.co/fZz3OxXfKk — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) June 6, 2019

Tomorrow the crazy round of hustings continues. Between Friday and Saturday evenings, Jo and Ed travel To Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Newcastle. Details are here.