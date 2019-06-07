Caron Lindsay

Well that’s one hell of a by-election gain…

By | Fri 7th June 2019 - 12:59 am

Wow!

Well, it’s technically a postponed election.

Congratulations to Cllr Chris Bartrum and team.

Dan Schmeising is always around with an inspiring graphic.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

2 Comments

  • David Evershed 7th Jun '19 - 1:43am

    Say what you like about Jeremy Corbyn but he has built a mass movement from scratch, energised a party base, got it back to its true values and made it a power in the land – the party being the Liberal Democrats.

    (Hat tip to Andrew Harrison)

  • Glenn 7th Jun '19 - 2:47am

    I called this. It’s a poor city. With lots of worried people.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJoe Bourke 7th Jun - 2:20am
    Congratulations to Beki Selleck on a very creditable result coming from a 3% vote to 12%.
  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 7th Jun - 2:10am
    OnceALibdem, see https://academic.oup.com/pa/article/68/suppl_1/70/1403259 "On the coalition negotiations in May 2010, William Hague is reported to have told his wife, Ffion: ‘I think I've just killed...
  • User AvatarMichael BG 7th Jun - 2:05am
    Joseph, I would never uphold Nick Clegg as someone who understands economics just as Margaret Thatcher didn’t understand macro-economics. Just because someone thought going into...
  • User AvatarDavid Evershed 7th Jun - 1:43am
    Say what you like about Jeremy Corbyn but he has built a mass movement from scratch, energised a party base, got it back to its...
  • User AvatarONceALibDem 7th Jun - 1:06am
    "The party went down in the opinion polls immediately on entering coalition" But that's simply not true. If you look at UKPOlling Report the party...
  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 7th Jun - 12:44am
    Michael BG, The party went down in the opinion polls immediately on entering coalition before any policies were enacted and stayed there for the five...