Well that’s one hell of a by-election gain…

Wow!
Ross North (Herefordshire) result:
LDEM: 75.1% (+28.0)
CON: 18.7% (-34.1)
LAB: 6.2% (+6.2)
Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) June 6, 2019
Well, it’s technically a postponed election.
Congratulations to Cllr Chris Bartrum and team.
Dan Schmeising is always around with an inspiring graphic.
this is Vince's world and he merely allows us to exist in it pic.twitter.com/jiSfIkpyMJ
— Dan Schmeising 🔶 (@danschm_) June 6, 2019
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
Say what you like about Jeremy Corbyn but he has built a mass movement from scratch, energised a party base, got it back to its true values and made it a power in the land – the party being the Liberal Democrats.
(Hat tip to Andrew Harrison)
I called this. It’s a poor city. With lots of worried people.