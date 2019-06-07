+++Almost fourfold increase in Lib Dem vote at Peterborough. Labour wins while dumbstruck Farage leaves hastily by back door

Many congratulations to Beki Sellick and her team on a nearly fourfold increase in the Lib Dem vote share at Peterborough. We won 12.3% of the vote – up from 3.3% at the 2017 by-election.

Here’s the full result from yesterday’s parliamentary by-election, called following the recall of Labour’s Fiona Onasanya:

Peterborough, full result: LAB: 30.9% (-17.2)

BREX: 28.9% (+28.9)

CON: 21.4% (-25.5)

LDEM: 12.3% (+8.9)

GRN: 3.1%

UKIP: 1.2%

CHR: 0.5%

EDEM: 0.5%

SDP: 0.4%

MRLP: 0.3%

IND: 0.3%

CG: 0.2%

RNW: 0.1%

UKEU: 0.1%

IND: 0.0% (5 votes) — Britain Elects (@britainelects) June 7, 2019

There was much campaign hoo-haa from the Brexit party about them gaining their first MP at this election. They failed, despite all the publicity surrounding their European election performance.

Dear old Nigel Farage was all ready and fired up to declare victory at the announcement. However, the Guardian reports that he was uncharacteristically struck dumb and left by the back door.

Nigel Farage, the Brexit party leader, left the count through a backdoor just minutes before the result was announced.

There has to be some relief here that Farage was not able to crow about victory. I might even be tempted to indulge in a little schadenfreude, but it is far too early in the morning for that sort of thing.

