+++Almost fourfold increase in Lib Dem vote at Peterborough. Labour wins while dumbstruck Farage leaves hastily by back door

By | Fri 7th June 2019 - 5:49 am

Many congratulations to Beki Sellick and her team on a nearly fourfold increase in the Lib Dem vote share at Peterborough. We won 12.3% of the vote – up from 3.3% at the 2017 by-election.

Here’s the full result from yesterday’s parliamentary by-election, called following the recall of Labour’s Fiona Onasanya:

There was much campaign hoo-haa from the Brexit party about them gaining their first MP at this election. They failed, despite all the publicity surrounding their European election performance.

Dear old Nigel Farage was all ready and fired up to declare victory at the announcement. However, the Guardian reports that he was uncharacteristically struck dumb and left by the back door.

Nigel Farage, the Brexit party leader, left the count through a backdoor just minutes before the result was announced.

There has to be some relief here that Farage was not able to crow about victory. I might even be tempted to indulge in a little schadenfreude, but it is far too early in the morning for that sort of thing.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

Recent Comments

  • User AvatarGlenn 7th Jun - 3:34am
    Ian Martin I don't think so. I'm a liberal. But this is a country with lots of private debt, decreasing economic protections and an unstable...
  • User AvatarIan Martin 7th Jun - 3:14am
    Glenn Next general election, a parliament where no party has an overall majority.
  • User AvatarGlenn 7th Jun - 3:02am
    I said Labour would win this. And they have. Corbyn is the next PM.
  • User AvatarMatthew Huntbach 7th Jun - 2:50am
    Ed Davey in 2017 “The decision to leap into bed with the Tories remains controversial. But collaboration can be essential. I think the coalition government,...
  • User AvatarGlenn 7th Jun - 2:47am
    I called this. It's a poor city. With lots of worried people.
  • User AvatarJoe Bourke 7th Jun - 2:20am
    Congratulations to Beki Selleck on a very creditable result coming from a 3% vote to 12%.